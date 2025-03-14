SPAR Austria Group Reports Sales Growth Of 4.5% In FY 2024

SPAR Austria Group has reported 4.5% year-on-year growth in sales to €21.4 billion in its financial year 2024.

Earnings before tax amounted to €255 million, corresponding to a margin of 1.7%, the company noted.

The group operates approximately 3,049 SPAR, EUROSPAR, and INTERSPAR stores, 31 shopping centres, and 227 Hervis stores in Austria and six neighbouring countries.

The retailer generated more than €10 billion from the food retail sector in Austria during the financial year, which it says is a first for the company.

This corresponds to sales growth of 5.1% compared to the previous financial year, which was faster than the industry (+4.6% according to NielsenIQ). The company consolidated its position with a market share of 36.9%.

Annual Highlights

In 2024, SPAR invested €780 million, primarily in expanding warehouse capacity, modernising stores, and digitising processes.

It has equipped more than 300 stores with electronic shelf labels and plans to introduce it to another 250 outlets in 2025.

Hans K Reisch, chairman of the board of SPAR Austria Group, stated, "2024 was our 70th anniversary year, and our founding fathers would surely be proud: We further strengthened our market leadership in Austria, experienced positive development in all countries, and are among the top three in each of their respective markets."

Food Retail Division

The company's food retail division operates in Austria, Northern Italy, Hungary, Slovenia, and Croatia.

Gross sales grew in all countries and amounted to €18.46 billion, corresponding to growth of 4.4% year on year.

Independent SPAR retailers saw sales growth of 5.5% during the year with the number of retailers remaining almost the same as the previous year.

Reisch added, "Due to falling energy prices and interest rates, we were able to negotiate purchase price reductions in many areas, which we passed on to our customers. As a result, the food retail sector had a dampening effect on inflation, and at 2.1%, food inflation fell below the level of overall inflation.

"We are looking to the future with confidence. In 2025, we will drive the further development of the company with an investment volume of €900 million."