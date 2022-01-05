SPAR Austria Names New Logistics Manager

SPAR Austria has announced the appointment of Robert Pichler as its new logistics manager, effective 1 January 2022.

He is based at the retailer's Maria Saal headquarters and responsible for logistics and flow of goods.

Pichler has extensive professional experience and most recently headed the St. Veit Driving Technology Centre for many years.

He succeeds Kurt Stank, who is retiring after more than 47 years at SPAR Austria.

Robert Pichler

Born in St. Georgen am Längsee, Pichler's professional journey is a mix of public and private roles across various countries.

After initially serving as a personal advisor to the deputy governor of Carinthia, he worked in the Parliament in Vienna and the European Parliament in Brussels before moving on to the private sector.

"I was involved in motorsport for several years and worked for Formula 1 or MotoGP in the sponsoring / marketing department; a more than formative time in which I got to know a lot of interesting people," Pichler added.

Kurt Stank

Pichler's predecessor, authorised signatory Kurt Stank, began his SPAR Austria career as an IT apprentice at SPAR in Maria Saal in 1974.

After several intermediate positions, he finally took over the management of logistics.

Managing director of SPAR Austria, Paul Bacher, said, "With more than 47 years of service, Kurt Stank has become one of the main pillars of SPAR in Carinthia. Top managers are seldom on duty as long as he is.

"I would like to express my deep gratitude and appreciation for his great achievements and extraordinary commitment over all these years - including as a crisis manager in the current pandemic."

