SPAR Hungary Expands Franchise Network To 290 Stores

SPAR Hungary has expanded its franchise network by 19 stores in the first half of 2024, taking the total number of outlets to 290.

Out of this total, 87 franchise stores are located at OMV and 65 at ORLEN service stations, the company noted.

This year, retailers in Cegléd, Martonvásáro, Balatonfüred, Érd, Maglód, Siófok, Baja, Debrecen, Szántód, Zalalövő, Székesfehérvár, Nagykálló, Gödöllő and Bicské, as well as several locations in Budapest, joined the SPAR franchise programme.

Márk Maczelka, head of communications at SPAR Hungary, stated, "Through our partner programme, our customers can access SPAR's high-quality products and services in more stores in addition to our own-brand stores.

"SPAR partners also benefit from a wide range of advantages. In addition to a range of over 16,000 products, they have access to logistics and training services, IT and technical support, as well as complex marketing support. The new stores are undergoing a major renovation and modernisation to enable them to operate in an efficient and environmentally friendly manner."

Franchise Network

The retailer's franchise network provides livelihood to more than 3,500 retail professionals across the country.

SPAR Hungary launched its franchise programme twelve years ago with the first partner store opening in Móro.

In 2023, the annual turnover of the retailer's franchise partners exceeded HUF 134 billion (€34 million).

The franchise stores offer a range of quality SPAR products, including fresh meat and meat products from the company's Regnum meat plants, as well as convenience products from the SPAR Enjoy range from its plant in Anvilő.

"SPAR's franchise programme will not stop and we will continue to expand the network with motivated, committed local entrepreneurs, who are willing to meet our strict criteria and expectations," added Maczelka.