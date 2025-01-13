SPAR Netherlands Appoints Tom Bussink As New Finance Chief

SPAR Netherlands has named Tom Bussink as its next chief financial officer, effective from 1 February 2025.

Bussink will succeed finance and IT director Bas Luten, who has held the position for the past four years, the company noted.

Commenting on the appointment, John van der Ent, the CEO of SPAR Netherlands, said, “The arrival of Tom Bussink is a valuable addition to SPAR Netherlands.

“With his extensive experience in retail, finance and logistics, and his proven ability to achieve strategic growth, we are convinced that he will make a significant contribution to our ambitions. Together, we will build on the further strengthening of the SPAR brand as the first choice for convenience in the Netherlands.”

Tom Bussink

Bussink is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in the retail and foodservice sectors, as well as transport.

ADVERTISEMENT

He commenced his career at De Boer Winkelbedrijven NV, which merged into Laurus NV. Currently, Laurus NV is a part of Jumbo.

Bussink then took up the role of finance and administration manager at Dutch variety retailer HEMA.

He then moved on to retail company Vendex KBB, now known as Maxeda, as director of corporate control.

‘Managerial And Financial Experience’

John Kruijssen, chair of the supervisory board of SPAR Netherlands, stated, “Tom’s extensive managerial and financial experience will certainly be of added value to SPAR Holding and its affiliated entrepreneurs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are pleased with his arrival and are confident that he, together with all colleagues, will have a sustainable impact on SPAR.”

In 2005, Bussink switched to public transport, as the chief financial officer of NS Commercie.

He returned to retail in 2014, as the financial director of franchise organisation Intergamma, where he spent more than ten years.

In many of his roles, Bussink worked intensively with independent entrepreneurs.