SPAR Netherlands Names Ruud van Munster As New Chief Executive

SPAR Netherlands has announced a major leadership transition, with seasoned retail executive Ruud van Munster set to become CEO of SPAR Holdings B.V., effective from 1 May 2025.

This appointment follows the departure of John van der Ent, who stepped down on 1 February 2025 after seven years at the helm, citing personal reasons.

The latest announcement follows the appointment of Tom Bussink as the new chief financial officer of the business, effective from 1 February 2025.

John van der Ent

John van der Ent’s resignation concludes a 26-year career in retail leadership, including seven years with SPAR Netherlands.

Under his stewardship, the brand consolidated its position as one of the leaders in the Dutch convenience store sector.

Van der Ent focused on collaboration with entrepreneurs, employees, and partners, driving various initiatives, such as the partnership with EG Group for SPAR Express locations, to expand the brand’s footprint and customer reach.

In his farewell statement, van der Ent stated, “It has been an honour and fantastic experience to be able to lead the transition to the best convenience store in the Netherlands over the past seven years, working together with the entrepreneurs, employees, and SPAR partners.”

John Kruijssen, chair of the supervisory board, thanked van der Ent for his contributions to the company and added, ”Under John’s leadership, SPAR Netherlands has experienced solid growth. His strategic choices and collaborative partnerships, including with EG Group for SPAR Express, have made a significant contribution to SPAR Netherland’s development.”

Ruud van Munster: A proven leader

Van Munster brings over two decades of retail experience to SPAR Netherlands, with a career spanning global corporations and niche markets.

He served in various roles within Shell’s global retail organisation for ten years.

In 2010, he switched to Automotive Retail as managing director, followed by the role of marketing director at Detailresult.

In the second half of 2018, he joined Nederlandse Drogisterij Service (DA) as managing director and was responsible for revitalising DA’s network of independent drugstores by prioritising localised customer needs.

Commenting on his new role, van Munster, said, “I am honoured to take over from John van der Ent and to continue the journey that SPAR Netherlands has been taking with the independent retailers and the team in Waalwijk.

“SPAR is a fantastic, long-standing Dutch brand with the potential to become even more successful, a future to which I would like to contribute.”

SPAR Holdings B.V.’s new management team, effective May 2025, will include Ruud van Munster; Tom Bussink; Chantal de Rijk-Bex; and Pim Dirckx.