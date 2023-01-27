SPAR Norway Launches Anti-Food Waste Weekly Menu

SPAR Norway has started a collaboration with a popular food blogger to create a weekly menu free from food waste.

The SPAR country organisation asked Marit Røttingsnes Westlie, better known as Mrs Timian, to create an inspiring weekly menu that eliminates food waste.

The blogger describes the menu she has created in collaboration with SPAR Norway as "down to earth, with simple dishes suitable for most people."

Good Planning Is Important

Mrs Timian’s advises using seasonal produce, re-using the same vegetables in different dishes, as well as checking what you have in the fridge before you go to the store.

The blogger claims dinner leftovers are great for packed lunches.

"My suggestion is to use seasonal ingredients and ensure that a selection of the same side dishes and vegetables are used in different dishes. However, you can vary the main ingredients", she says.

One of Marit’s best tips for avoiding food waste is good planning and sticking to one weekly shopping day.

Taste Of Norway

Last October, SPAR Norway announced it is supporting local producers with its new Taste of Norway brand (Smaken av Norge) in SPAR and EUROSPAR stores across the country.

The Taste of Norway producers typically use Norwegian ingredients with a clear origin, and farms that practice good animal welfare.

The aim of the initiative is for the suppliers involved in the range to offer 'sustainable, genuine and authentic food experiences' while creating 'ripple effects' in their local communities.

