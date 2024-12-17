SPAR Orders Major Honey Investigation

SPAR has ordered an immediate inspection of all own-brand honeys after it became known in Germany some weeks back that 80% of the honey sold there had been diluted with sugar syrup.

Now the suspicion of honey adulteration has spread to Austria, where SPAR's own-brand honeys mainly come from.

The seven SPAR honeys that contain imported honey from Europe have been taken off the shelves until the results of the investigation are available.

Supporting Local Beekeepers

SPAR has been consciously promoting local honey for many years and now has 252 different Austrian honeys in its range, often from small local beekeepers.

SPAR board member Markus Kaser said, "We are committed to supporting local beekeepers because honey is not only an excellent regional, natural product, but bees are an important factor in the ecosystem and food production.

"We want to fight with all means at our disposal to ensure that this valuable product is preserved and that consumers at SPAR can be sure that they are enjoying guaranteed real honey.”

Major Inspection Ordered

There are five different containers under the S-BUDGET brand and under SPAR Natur*pur there are two honey dispensers that contain honey from other European countries.

These were the first products that SPAR sent to a laboratory for testing at the beginning of December.

Until the results arrive, these products have also been removed from the shelves and are not available.

The honeys of SPAR's own brands come from Austria, and in some cases the beekeepers are named on the front of the product.

The producers are contractually obliged by SPAR not to use any honey other than their own.

These honeys are now also being tested for authenticity by a testing laboratory.

Due to the long-standing and close cooperation with the beekeepers, SPAR assumes that everything will be fine.

Branded goods SPAR requires a written guarantee from the branded goods manufacturers whose honey is included in its range that the products are pure honey.