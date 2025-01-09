SPAR Slovenia Expands Warehousing Capacity, Adds New Stores

SPAR Slovenia is investing €40 million to expand its fresh produce warehouse in Ljubljana.

The project is one of the largest infrastructure investments in the Slovenian retail industry in recent years, according to the retailer.

SPAR Slovenia's current distribution centre in Letališka Road near the BTC shopping district in eastern Ljubljana spans 43,000 square metres.

This includes a 29,000-square-metre warehouse for non-perishables and a 14,000 square metre facility for fresh produce.

Expansion Plans

With the upcoming expansion, SPAR will add 20,000 square metres, of which 12,000 will be dedicated to storage areas. This will increase the total storage capacity for fresh fruits, vegetables, and other perishable goods to 26,000 square metres.

The remaining space in the new facility will be used for an employee parking garage and modern office and technical areas.

The project involves collaboration with Slovenian contractors and is expected to be completed by the first half of 2026. The expanded warehouse will feature improved logistics, including more delivery ramps (95 instead of 75), leading to faster and more efficient supply to Spar stores across the country.

Additionally, the new truck route regime will reduce traffic congestion near the warehouse.

SPAR Expands Reach

Meanwhile, ten new SPAR partner stores are opening in January in the Štajerska and Pomurje regions. This follows SPAR's strategy of partnering with local businesses to expand to more communities.

These new locations, operated by Pekarna Kaučič, offer customers a selection of quality products, including fresh produce, local specialties, and SPAR's private-label items. A highlight will be fresh bread and pastries from the Kaučič Bakery.

This expansion will allow SPAR to better serve customers in areas where it may not have directly-owned stores.