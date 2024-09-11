SPAR Slovenia Reports 13.6% Revenue Growth In FY 2023

SPAR Slovenia reported robust financial results in its financial year 2023 with gross turnover reaching €1.2 billion, marking a year-over-year increase of 13.6%.

Pre-tax profit amounted to €21.6 million, and the operating profit margin stood at 1.97%, according to the company.

Additionally, SPAR Slovenia saw market share growth of 0.8 percentage points to reach 21.7% in 2023. The number of customer purchases increased by 7.9% compared to 2022, with an average of 200,000 customers shopping at SPAR stores daily.

SPAR Slovenia ended 2023 with a total of 115 SPAR and Interspar stores, along with 22 SPAR Partner franchise stores and nine Interspar restaurants. The company's online store, SPAR Online, fulfilled over 11,000 orders during the year.

David Kovačič, CEO of SPAR Slovenia, commented, "We promised our customers quality, a wide selection, and reasonable prices. We fulfilled this promise by freezing the prices of over 2,000 well-known brand products. Customers can also choose from a wide range of our own brands, which are distinguished by their excellent quality-to-price ratio."

Value For Money

Despite rising prices in 2023, SPAR Slovenia was rated by customers as the retailer offering the best value for money. The company was praised for its wide selection, freshness, and quality of products. Customers also appreciated the convenience of finding everything they needed quickly and the availability of SPAR brand products.

An independent survey revealed that the SPAR Plus card is the most popular loyalty card among daily-use product retailers in Slovenia. At the end of 2023, there were over 1.1 million SPAR Plus cardholders, representing a 6% increase from the previous year.

Last year, SPAR Slovenia launched a new sustainability strategy with eight key goals encompassing environmental and social responsibility.

One of SPAR Slovenia's main objectives is to promote sustainable shopping habits, including developing eco-friendly SPAR brand products and facilitating recycling.

SPAR Slovenia also caters to various dietary needs and lifestyles by offering product lines, such as SPAR Veggie (for vegans and vegetarians), Free From (for those with gluten or lactose intolerance), and SPAR Vital (for health-conscious consumers).