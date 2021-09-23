ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

SPAR South Africa Sees 'Solid' Performance From Ireland, Switzerland And Poland Operations

Published on Sep 23 2021 8:46 AM in Retail tagged: Poland / Ireland / South Africa / Switzerland / Spar Group

SPAR South Africa Sees 'Solid' Performance From Ireland, Switzerland And Poland Operations

South Africa's SPAR Group has reported 'solid turnover growth' in its Ireland operation in the 48 weeks to 27 August, while its Swiss business also saw 'an extraordinary performance' during the period.

In a trading update, the Pinetown-based group said that its BWG Foods operation in Ireland reported 3.3% growth in euro-denominated currency, with its neighbourhood store brands experiencing 'positive sales growth' due to increased local shopping.

Its BWG Foodservice business has also shown signs of turning around, following the lengthy closure of the HoReCa channel, with turnover now back to 90% of 2019 levels, the group said.

Strong Growth In Switzerland

In Switzerland, continued lockdowns meant that the business reported a 7.3% increase in turnover in CHF-denominated currency, with shoppers continuing to 'support local retailers extensively during the period'.

Growth slowed to 3.4% during the last five months of the period, as the local market and borders started to reopen, however the slowdown is also due to tough comparatives with the corresponding period last year.

SPAR Group's operations in Poland also made a 'positive contribution' to sales, with turnover up 17.5% on a PLN-denominated basis, as it continued to drive retailer loyalty.

The overall retail environment in Poland has 'recovered slightly' since the reopening of shopping malls in May 2021, the group said, which has helped to negate the impact that the closure had on a small number of corporate stores.

Positive South Africa Performance

Its SPAR Southern Africa business recorded wholesale growth of 4.5% in the period, while the core SPAR grocery business increased sales by 0.5% and like-for-like sales were up 0.2%.

Advertisement

Liquor sales increased by 12.0%, despite being impacted by restricted trading, while sales in its Build It building supplies channel were up 27.6% due to the closure of stores the previous year.

The trading update also takes into account the civil unrest that took place in Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu Natal during the summer.

'Of the 184 stores that were initially affected, we have since reopened 115 stores,' SPAR Group said. 'A further 32 stores will be reopened before the end of the 2021 calendar year. The reopening of the remaining 37 stores will be delayed due to the extent of the damage caused.'

SPAR Group will reveal its full-year results for the year to 30 September on 17 November 2021.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Eurocash's 'Równi w Biznesie' Ranking Shows Bias For Large Producers

Eurocash's 'Równi w Biznesie' Ranking Shows Bias For Large Producers
EU Beet Crop Needs More Sun To Boost Sugar Content

EU Beet Crop Needs More Sun To Boost Sugar Content
Discounter Aldi Expands Presence In Poland

Discounter Aldi Expands Presence In Poland
Eurocash Group Sees Sales Up 2% In First Half

Eurocash Group Sees Sales Up 2% In First Half
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

RCP Announces 2021 Love Recycling Heroes Thu, 23 Sep 2021

RCP Announces 2021 Love Recycling Heroes
Iceland Announces Plans For New Sørlandsparken Store In Norway Thu, 23 Sep 2021

Iceland Announces Plans For New Sørlandsparken Store In Norway
Consumer Goods Forum's Forest Positive Coalition Of Action Issues Progress Report Wed, 22 Sep 2021

Consumer Goods Forum's Forest Positive Coalition Of Action Issues Progress Report
Les Mousquetaires Posts Strongest Growth In France In August Wed, 22 Sep 2021

Les Mousquetaires Posts Strongest Growth In France In August
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN