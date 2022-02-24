SPAR South Africa To Introduce New Online And Delivery Platform

SPAR Group in South Africa has announced plans to launch a new online shopping and delivery platform in the capital, Johannesburg, next month.

The service, dubbed SPAR2U, will operate from selected stores, offering both grocery and liquor deliveries.

End Of March 2022

In its recent trading update, SPAR Group, which also operates the SPAR banner in Ireland, Switzerland and Poland, said that the platform will be available from a group of stores in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg by the end of March 2022.

'Interest levels from SPAR retailers to utilise the new platform remain high and this will enhance the group’s ability to assist retailers in driving improved consumer service and engagement going forward,' the retailer said.

Rival Operators

The launch of SPAR2U follows on from rivals Pick n Pay, Woolworths and Checkers all offering same-day delivery services.

Checkers launched its Sixty60 one-hour delivery service in late 2019, while Pick n Pay unveiled asap! in 2021, following its acquisition of the Bottles app. Elsewhere, Woolworths' Woolies Dash service launched in December 2020.

As SPAR Group chief executive Brett Botten recently told shareholders, “We believe that the SPAR business model requires an online shopping solution that serves our SPAR consumers but one which also will add value to our independent retail partners and the communities in which they operate.”

SPAR Group's financial results for the six months to 31 March will be published in early June.

