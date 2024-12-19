SPAR To Bring Danish Shoppers Home For Free This Christmas

SPAR Denmark has announced it will be running 41 Christmas-decorated buses all over the country on Saturday, December 21.

With 140 stops in cities with a SPAR store, there is a route for the vast majority. The route network has been expanded this year from 39 routes last year to 41 this year.

On Saturday morning alone, 16 buses will run from Sjælør Station in Copenhagen and will travel to Odense, Langeland, Børkop, Aalborg, Aarhus, Esbjerg and Ørnhøj. There will also be buses to Copenhagen from Aalborg and Odense.

'Special Feeling'

"It's a very special feeling to see the buses roll away filled with happy passengers, and I'm looking forward to sending the first buses off from Sjælør st. on Saturday," said Esben Keller, chain director for SPAR. "For us, it's about more than transportation - it's about creating Christmas joy and showing what community means."

In 2023, Denmark was hit by Storm Pia and many buses, trains and ferries had to cancel departures. Despite this inconvenience, SPAR's Christmas buses were able to run as planned and were thus not affected by the weather conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Christmas Spirit'

SPAR said passengers can look forward to a cozy Christmas journey in buses decorated for the occasion, and to a goodie bag filled with sweets and 'Christmas spirit.'

The supermarket has been giving Danes a lift home for Christmas since 2016. SPAR Denmark has positioned itself as the largest independent retail chain in the market, with 135 stores nationwide.

"We are proud to be able to bring so many home to those who matter most," said Keller.