52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

SPAR To Bring Danish Shoppers Home For Free This Christmas

By Robert McHugh
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
SPAR To Bring Danish Shoppers Home For Free This Christmas

SPAR Denmark has announced it will be running 41 Christmas-decorated buses all over the country on Saturday, December 21.

With 140 stops in cities with a SPAR store, there is a route for the vast majority. The route network has been expanded this year from 39 routes last year to 41 this year.

On Saturday morning alone, 16 buses will run from Sjælør Station in Copenhagen and will travel to Odense, Langeland, Børkop, Aalborg, Aarhus, Esbjerg and Ørnhøj. There will also be buses to Copenhagen from Aalborg and Odense.

'Special Feeling'

"It's a very special feeling to see the buses roll away filled with happy passengers, and I'm looking forward to sending the first buses off from Sjælør st. on Saturday," said Esben Keller, chain director for SPAR. "For us, it's about more than transportation - it's about creating Christmas joy and showing what community means."

In 2023, Denmark was hit by Storm Pia and many buses, trains and ferries had to cancel departures. Despite this inconvenience, SPAR's Christmas buses were able to run as planned and were thus not affected by the weather conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Christmas Spirit'

SPAR said passengers can look forward to a cozy Christmas journey in buses decorated for the occasion, and to a goodie bag filled with sweets and 'Christmas spirit.'

The supermarket has been giving Danes a lift home for Christmas since 2016. SPAR Denmark has positioned itself as the largest independent retail chain in the market, with 135 stores nationwide.

"We are proud to be able to bring so many home to those who matter most," said Keller.

 

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Winner Of The '12 Ads of Christmas 2024' Poll Is...
Winner Of The '12 Ads of Christmas 2024' Poll Is...
2
Retail

Plastimark Appoints Silvia Sicheri As Export Sales Manager
Plastimark Appoints Silvia Sicheri As Export Sales Manager
3
Retail

UK Food Inflation Likely To Reach Up To 4.9% In 2025
UK Food Inflation Likely To Reach Up To 4.9% In 2025
4
Retail

Morrisons Cuts Christmas Veg To 10p
Morrisons Cuts Christmas Veg To 10p
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com