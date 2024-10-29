SPAR UK Announce New MD

Michael Fletcher has been appointed as the new Managing Director of SPAR UK.

With over two decades of experience, he brings a wealth of knowledge from various high-profile roles within the convenience and grocery retail sectors.

Fletcher spent 22 years at Tesco plc, where he held numerous senior commercial roles in the UK, Ireland and Asia.

Fletcher will take up the role next month, on 22 November.

Innovative Solutions

He joined Co-op Retail in 2013 where he held the position of Chief Commercial Officer before moving on to become CEO of Nisa Wholesale, a role he held until 2022.

Since leaving Nisa, Fletcher has taken on several Non-Executive Director and Board Advisory roles.

He is also the founder and CEO of Sleet Brush Limited, where he focuses on designing and implementing innovative solutions to complex retail and wholesale challenges.

High Standards

Nick Bunker, Non-Executive Chair, SPAR Food Distributors Ltd, said, “Michael has outstanding credentials in commercial, retail and FMCG sectors, with experience across various trading environments.

"His professional capabilities and high standards consistently drive excellent business performance and operational resilience.

We are delighted with his appointment and look forward his lasting and positive contribution to the SPAR business.”

Michael Fletcher added, “SPAR is a globally recognised and respected brand, and I am thrilled to join the team.

"I look forward to supporting the ongoing strengthening and development of the SPAR proposition in the UK.”