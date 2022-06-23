SPAR UK Announces New Partnership With Deliveroo

Retailer SPAR UK has entered into a new partnership with Deliveroo to provide shoppers more choice and access to essential items offered by the retailer.

The partnership will allow Deliveroo customers access to all 2,160 SPAR stores in England, Scotland, and Wales. Shoppers will receive their purchases in as little as 20 minutes via the delivery service.

SPAR And Deliveroo Partnership

The new partnership will help the retailer meet rising consumer demand for delivery services, with access to around 2,000 food and drink products from participating SPAR stores.

At present, around 66 SPAR stores are available on Deliveroo and the retailer aims to add as many independent and company owned stores as possible in the future.

SPAR’s southwest regional wholesaler, Appleby Westward, has the roll-out underway with 50 stores already available on Deliveroo, including stores in Southampton, St Austell, Salisbury, Bristol, and Falmouth.

'Ever-Changing Shopping Habits'

Speaking on the partnership, SPAR UK strategy and operations director, Lee Johnson said, "This deal will enable our stores to continue their rapid expansion into on-demand delivery. Local communities are at the heart of our business and our mission is to provide shoppers with choice and access to essential items.

"During the years of the pandemic, SPAR stores around the UK extended their service to communities by providing a variety of e-commerce delivery and call & collect solutions to local consumers. We are looking to accelerate this trend and cater to even more customers in the vicinity of SPAR stores by partnering with Deliveroo."

This partnership will allow SPAR to extend its customer base in the UK, as well as compete in this fast-growing home delivery market and it will no longer solely rely on footfall.

Carlo Mocci, chief business officer UK&I at Deliveroo said, "SPAR is a familiar and welcome sight in many local neighbourhoods and this partnership brings even more choice and convenience to people’s doorsteps.

"Deliveroo customers can choose from a huge range of groceries, food, little luxuries and daily essentials and SPAR is a welcome addition for households across the UK."

Currently, Deliveroo operates a partnership with upmarket retailer Waitrose & Partners in the UK as well.

