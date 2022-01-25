SPAR Ukraine Opens Its First Petrol Forecourt Store

SPAR Ukraine has opened its first petrol forecourt store in Kharkiv, a city in the northeastern part of the country.

The retailer teamed up with the Ovis network in May 2021 for this project.

The store layout has been designed in collaboration with SPAR International to implement international best practices in forecourt retailing.

Its floor plan takes into account the customer flow, considering both the combination of nearby residents’ needs as well as those of customers purchasing fuel.

Store Highlights

In order to meet the requirement of ready-to-eat solutions, the retailer has installed a self-service coffee counter to complement the food-to-go section.

Located in the student district of Kharkiv, the offering also includes snack items such as pastries, sandwiches, and chilled beverages.

The retailer also opened four other new outlets in December in Ukraine, each operated by independent retailers.

All stores feature a strong fresh offer, daily grocery products, and an emphasis on good customer service.

Shoppers can also benefit from SPAR Ukraine’s loyalty programme at these stores, availing of special bonus offers as well as personalised offers based on their shopping history.

Expansion Plans

The retailer plans to expand into forecourt sites in 2022 based on the response from the store in Kharkiv.

SPAR Ukraine has planned additional expansion for the coming year through the installation of semi-automated pizza stations and the addition of a pre-prepared baked products range.

With the new store openings, the SPAR Ukraine network now comprises 68 SPAR branded stores, of which 11 are company-owned.

The retailer operates three different store formats in the country – SPAR Express convenience, SPAR Supermarket, and INTERSPAR Hypermarkets – to cater to its customers’ needs.