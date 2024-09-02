Stop & Shop Ceases Sales Of Cigarettes, Tobacco Products

US retailer Stop & Shop has ceased the sales of all cigarettes and tobacco products across its network of 360 stores as of 31 August.

The retailer, which operates stores across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, said the initiative is part of its commitment to community wellness.

Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop, stated, “Our responsibility as a grocer goes far beyond our aisles, and we are committed to taking bold steps to help our associates, customers, and communities work towards better health outcomes.

“From our team of registered dieticians that serve our customers at no cost to our trained and trusted pharmacy associates, Stop & Shop aims to support the health and well-being of the neighbourhoods we serve – and this exit from tobacco is one more way we’re accomplishing that goal.”

Cigarette Buyback Events

The company hosted two cigarette buyback events to encourage customers to quit smoking.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were located in neighbourhoods within the retailer's footprint that have higher rates of smoking and smoking-related health issues.

The events took place on 28 August at the Grove Hall, Boston, Stop & Shop location at 460 Blue Hill Ave., and Stop & Shop’s store location at 1351 Forest Ave on Staten Island, New York.

The retailer offered the first 100 customers a Stop & Shop gift card and a bag with healthy snacks, mints, smoking cessation materials and in exchange for an unopened pack or carton of cigarettes.

The goody bag was created in partnership with Stop & Shop’s long-term partners, the American Cancer Society, and its advocacy affiliate the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN). The bag also included a $10 discount coupon on Nicorette by Haleon.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Step In The Right Direction'

Dr Karen E Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, stated, “This is a step in the right direction toward ending Big Tobacco’s influence on kids, and we know even more can be done to reduce the toll of tobacco in our communities. From state and local governments to schools and businesses, we can all play a part in protecting public health.

“We urge state lawmakers to prioritise tobacco control program funding so that those inspired to quit by this effort have the resources they need to help them succeed.”

About 780 million people across the world want to quit smoking, but only 30% have access to the tools to do so, according to the WHO.