Retail

Stop & Shop To Close More Than 30 Stores By Year-End

By Dayeeta Das
Ahold Delhaize-owned supermarket chain Stop & Shop plans to close 32 'underperforming' stores by the end of this year.

Stop & Shop will operate more than 350 stores in five states in the US following the planned closures, the company added.

The move is part of the retailer's strategy to position the chain for growth by investing in price and customer experience.

Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop, stated, “Stop & Shop is proud of the deep roots and community ties we have developed as a neighbourhood grocer of more than 100 years, and we remain committed to nourishing our associates, customers and communities.

“As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand.”

Store Closure

Ahold Delhaize noted that Stop & Shop will share specific store closing dates with local customers well in advance.

The chain will continue to serve its customers through other store locations, online shopping and home delivery services.

Reid added, “Stop & Shop is focused on growing through large, multi-year price investments and a stronger customer value proposition, both in-store and online. This means we’ll be focused on delivering lower everyday prices, as well as even more savings for our customers through strong promotions.

“Since 2018, we have completed more than 190 store remodels, with the customer shopping experience in mind. These stores are outperforming other Stop & Shop stores that haven’t been remodelled. We’re taking these learnings and implementing them at other stores as we build upon our strong foundation, similar to our new Boston flagship location, opened last month in the Allston Yards development.”

After the closures, Stop & Shop will operate 81 stores in Connecticut, 115 in Massachusetts, 47 in New Jersey, 91 in New York, and 25 in Rhode Island.

