Strategic Dialogue On Agriculture Report A Welcome Step, Says EuroCommerce

EuroCommerce has welcomed the publication of the report of the Strategic Dialogue on the future of EU agriculture, which was launched in January of this year.

According to EuroCommerce director general Christel Delberghe, who represented Europe’s retail and wholesale industry in the Dialogue, the report "recognises the huge diversity and critical importance of the agri-food chain in Europe’s economy and society. Together we have agreed on a future vision, guiding principles and detailed recommendations for the sustainability transition.

"Collaboration is key to enacting change and now we need to build on this achievement to deliver lasting change.’’

Sustainability Transition

The report follows months of discussions among 29 agri-food stakeholder organisations, on measures to support the sustainability transition of the agri-food value chain. This included topics such as climate change, geopolitical turmoil, farmers’ incomes, generational renewal, and the need to support consumers in making more sustainable and healthier choices.

As part of the discussions, EuroCommerce emphasised the importance of upholding a market-oriented EU agricultural system within a robust and competitive Single Market, where the principle of contractual freedom in commercial relations is preserved.

ADVERTISEMENT

This approach, it argues, should be paired with a Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) that prioritises support for those most in need and includes measures to mobilise finance for the sustainability transition.

Collaboration Initiatives

Delberghe also underscored the commitment of the retail and wholesale sectors to enhancing existing collaboration initiatives. These initiatives are designed to reward farmers for their investments in sustainability and to continue efforts aimed at helping consumers make more sustainable and healthier choices.

“We strongly encourage the European Commission, Parliament and member states to use these recommendations as a basis for future policymaking, including the new European strategy for agriculture and the food sector, and to support the continued spirit of open dialogue that has prevailed over the past months”, she said.