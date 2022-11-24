Studenac Commences Integration Of Pemo and Lonia Stores

Croatian retailer Studenac has commenced the final integration of 38 Pemo and 300 Lonia stores it acquired in mid-2022.

The process, which should be completed by March 2023, includes the remodelling, rebranding and harmonisation of internal processes, including the addition of a 'To Go' offer and in-store bakeries.

Integrated Into Studenac Network

By the end of 2022, all Pemo stores and more than half of Lonia stores will become part of Studenac's network.

The takeover of the two local supermarket chains will enable Studenac to further strengthen its position in the cities of Dubrovnik and Zagreb, it said in a statement, as well as in the Bjelovar-Bilogorska, Brod-Posavska, Koprivnica-Križevačka, Požeška-Slavonska, Sisak-Moslavina, Varaždinska and Zagreb counties.

Read More: Why Croatian Retailer Studenac Is Set For Growth

Along with organic growth, acquisitions are an important part of Studenac's business strategy, and the company has previously taken over and successfully integrated the Istarski Supermarketi, Bure, Sonik, Kordun and Duravit chains.

Employee Benefits

Various benefits are being offered to the 1,700 Pema and Lonia employees that are set to join the business, such as mentoring programnes, education and an integration reward package, in addition to new job positions within the fast-growing Studenac network.

In August, the group said that it was investing in employee training, an IT systems upgrade and customer communications initiatives ahead of the country's transition to the euro currency, which takes place on 1 January 2023.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.