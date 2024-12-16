52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Supermarket Prices Declined In France In November

By Steve Wynne-Jones
The price of frequently purchased goods in French supermarkets and hypermarkets declined by 0.7% in November 2024, compared to the same month the previous year, according to Insee, the French statistics body.

This follows on from a similar 0.7% decline in October, the data showed.

Outside of supermarkets and hypermarkets, the price of frequently purchased goods rose by 0.2% in November, compared to a 0.3% rise the previous month.

Food And Beverage Prices

Food and beverage prices in supermarket and hypermarkets were down 0.3% in November, compared to the same month the previous year, on a par with the decline in October, Insee noted.

Within that, the price of meat was 1.8% lower (compared to a 1.4% year-on-year decline in October), the price of beverages increased by 0.5% (compared to +0.2% in October) and the price of 'other food products' was down 0.2%, on a par with the previous month.

The price of cleaning and personal care products sold in supermarkets and hypermarkets was down 2.4%, compared to a 2.5% year-on-year decline in October.

Overall, the continued decline in the cost of frequently purchased goods reflects broader stabilisation in consumer pricing, with low inflation and steady month-to-month fluctuations.

Wage Increase

Elsewhere, separate data showed that hourly wages in France grew by 2.8% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. This year-on-year increase represents a slight slowdown from the 2.9% rise recorded in Q2 2024, Insee noted.

On a quarterly basis, wages were up by 0.8% in Q3, following a 0.7% rise in the previous quarter. The consumer price index in France rose by 1.7% year-on-year in Q3, down from 2.2% in Q2.

