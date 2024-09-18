52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Supermarket Sales In Portugal Continue To Rise

By Branislav Pekic
Food retail sales in Portugal reached a total of €8.8 billion in the year to July, representing a 4.4% increase compared to the same period last year.

This follows on from a 14.1% increase in food retail sales achieved in the same period in 2023.

According to Nielsen IQ Scantrends data, grocery spend accounted for 41.1% of total food retail sales in the first 32 weeks of the year (the period to 11 August), up from 40.5% last year.

Grocery purchases accounted for €3.6 billion of food retail sales. When combined with dairy and frozen products, food purchases comprised two thirds (66.7%) of the total, or €5.9 billion.

Inflation Effects

A slowdown in inflation has influenced product sales. Grocery products have seen a 6% increase in sales year-to-date, compared to 15% growth last year. Dairy products have increased by 3%, down from 21%, while frozen products have grown by 8%, down from 16%.

Sales of alcoholic beverages have remained stable and are worth €793.2 million, while non-alcoholic beverages have increased by 5% to €634.6 million.

Home hygiene products have seen a 2% increase, and personal hygiene products have increased by 4%, taking the total sales for hygiene products to €1.5 billion.

Private-Label Sales

The share of private label products has slightly increased, and now accounts for 46% of total sales. However, the growth rates of own-brand and manufacturer brands have converged somewhat – branded products grew by 3.1%, while private label growth amounted to 6.1%.

Large supermarkets have experienced the most growth, with sales up 8.6% and market share increasing by more than two percentage points.

Traditional retail outlets, such as grocers and fruit and vegetable stores, have seen a decline in sales of 2.7%, year-on-year.

