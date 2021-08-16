ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Swedish Retailers Expect Strong Trading In Autumn

Published on Aug 16 2021 11:31 AM in Retail tagged: E-Commerce / Sweden / wholesale / World News

Swedish Retailers Expect Strong Trading In Autumn

Confidence in the future of retail trade for August 2021 is at historically high levels in Sweden despite a slight decline, new data from retail and wholesale trade organisation Svensk Handel has revealed.

Confidence in the future of retail trade for the month fell by 1.5 units to 106.4, reflecting an increase of just over 20 units compared to the same period last year with future expectations well above the so-called neutral level of 100.

In the non-durable goods trade, the index recorded its second-highest level in several years, data showed.

The lifting of restrictions and an increased degree of vaccination saw more customers returning to stores.

CEO of Svensk Handel, Karin Johansson, added, "Many retailers testify to good summer sales with an increased flow of customers in the stores. If the entire population is vaccinated and we can slow down the spread of infection, the retail trade will meet in a strong autumn."

E-Commerce And Wholesale

Confidence in the future of e-commerce increased by 2.5 units in August to 111.4 after a fall back in the summer months.

Sales expectations among e-retailers increased by 3.9 points to 119.8 during the month.

Johansson stated, "E-commerce can hardly maintain the same growth rate as during the pandemic's first year, but the digital transition will undoubtedly continue. We see how many older people have embraced e-commerce during the pandemic and they will continue to click home goods."

Advertisement

Read More: E-Commerce Could Account For 40% Of All Retail Trade In Sweden By 2030: Study

The future indicator for wholesale dropped by 5.2 units to 104.1 this month, despite witnessing recovery and significant positive trends during the summer months.

Sales expectations in the sector decreased by 5.6 points to 111.4, data showed.

For just over six months now, the trade barometer has been measuring future expectations in wholesale trade, a sub-industry that has also been hit hard by the pandemic.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Shipping Giant Maersk Acquires Two E-Commerce Firms Following Strong Q2

Shipping Giant Maersk Acquires Two E-Commerce Firms Following Strong Q2
Mondi Unveils New Corrugated Packaging Solutions

Mondi Unveils New Corrugated Packaging Solutions
Alibaba Misses Revenue Estimates In Q1 As E-commerce Growth Slows

Alibaba Misses Revenue Estimates In Q1 As E-commerce Growth Slows
Up To A Third Of Physical Store Space Could Be Dedicated To Online Fulfilment: Study

Up To A Third Of Physical Store Space Could Be Dedicated To Online Fulfilment: Study
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Tesco Donates Three Million Meals For Children Mon, 16 Aug 2021

Tesco Donates Three Million Meals For Children
Tesco Launches Reusable Plastic Bags In Central Europe Mon, 16 Aug 2021

Tesco Launches Reusable Plastic Bags In Central Europe
Carrefour Poland Accelerates Expansion Into Convenience Mon, 16 Aug 2021

Carrefour Poland Accelerates Expansion Into Convenience
SPAR Croatia Opens 100th Supermarket Fri, 13 Aug 2021

SPAR Croatia Opens 100th Supermarket
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN