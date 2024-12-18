Sweet Harmony: ISM and ProSweets Cologne To Take Place In February 2025

ESM chats to Sabine Schommer, director of ISM, about the world’s leading trade fair for the sweets and snacks industry, and its ongoing collaboration with ProSweets Cologne.

When ISM and ProSweets Cologne open their doors to the sweets and snacks industry next February, confectionery buyers and suppliers from all over the world will gather in the picturesque city to meet, network, and share insights and trends, and industry innovations.

Director of ISM, Sabine Schommer said the trade fair is an established premier platform where industry professionals converge to launch the business year, with over 1,500 exhibitors from 70 countries anticipated.

But it is the collaboration with ProSweets Cologne, the supplier fair, and its director Guido Hentschke, which makes the annual event all the sweeter for industry attendees with a focus on the entire supply chain for manufacturers, offering everything from packaging solutions and production technology to ingredients and machinery.

ESM hears more from Schommer about how this dual approach creates a comprehensive marketplace where both manufacturers and suppliers can discover the solutions they need to remain competitive.

ESM: Why did you decide to organise these fairs together?

Schommer: The trade fairs have been held in parallel for many years - simply because our greatest benefit is to bring the supplier industry together with manufacturers in the sweets and snack industry.

This is unique in the world. The ‘Sweet Week’ framework has been new since 2024 and is meant to be a communication tool to point out this specific advantage.

One of the highlights will be the Sweet Week Production Summit that will bring together exhibitors and visitors from both trade fairs on 3 February 2025.

First-class best-practice examples will be presented that demonstrate the use of AI tools for cost-efficient and future-orientated production.

This will be complemented by short pitch sessions from suppliers of ProSweets Cologne exhibitors and a subsequent matchmaking forum in the networking area to initiate concrete solutions and business relationships.

By bringing ISM and ProSweets Cologne together, we ensure that manufacturers can connect directly with suppliers, optimising business relationships and fostering collaboration.

This synergy maximises the impact of both events, allowing for an exchange of ideas and innovations that benefit all involved.

Attendees can expect a diverse range of offerings, from live product demonstrations to insightful panel discussions and networking events tailored to address specific industry challenges.

Our collaboration with ProSweets Cologne during Sweet Week will allow us to showcase new approaches in product development that impress both in taste and functionality.

For instance, we expect to see pioneering packaging solutions that are not only sustainable but also extend product shelf life and enhance user-friendliness. Additionally, we anticipate new products that cater to the needs of a health-conscious and environmentally aware consumer base.

Is this collaboration bringing buyers and suppliers into a new phase of innovation in the confectionery arena?

Absolutely. This collaboration is key to meeting the industry's evolving demands and driving innovation forward.

With a growing emphasis on sustainable practices—like eco-friendly packaging and responsibly sourced ingredients—buyers and suppliers are now better positioned to address critical challenges.

Rising raw material costs and ongoing labour shortages are pressing issues, and together, ISM and ProSweets Cologne are focused on providing solutions that help businesses navigate these complexities effectively.

The event programme offers a wealth of insights, with talks, discussions, and best-practice examples tailored to both suppliers and manufacturers.

A highlight is the Sweet Week Production Summit on 3 February, where industry experts will explore the latest AI-driven advancements. For instance, Tim Hellwig from SweetConnect GmbH will demonstrate how digital platforms can improve transparency and add value for confectionery and snack companies.

Maximilian Köhler from Optiwiser AI Solution will share insights on how intelligent planning in food production can enhance both efficiency and sustainability—an especially timely topic with rising resource costs.

Julia Hildebrandt from Mehr.Wert will present smart solutions to improve quality assurance, which is essential in a quality-driven industry like ours. Altogether, this partnership creates a vibrant space for exchanging ideas that will shape the future of the confectionery sector.

This show has grown substantially over the years – what do you attribute that to?

The growth of ISM and ProSweets can be attributed to several key factors that have shaped the shows into must-attend events for the confectionery and snack industry.

Firstly, the unique combination of these two fairs creates a comprehensive platform for the entire sweets and snacks value chain, from ingredients and machinery to finished products and trade.

This format appeals to a broad spectrum of attendees, including established brands, innovative newcomers, and industry experts, who view it as an invaluable one-stop-shop for insights and networking.

Another major factor in this success is our commitment to evolve alongside industry trends.

Each year, we refine our offerings based on both market demands and attendee feedback, ensuring that the event remains relevant and forward-thinking.

We spotlight pressing topics such as health-conscious product development, sustainability, and digital transformation, delivering presentations, panel discussions, and interactive workshops that directly address these issues.

This approach not only reflects the current interests of our audience but also helps them anticipate and prepare for future challenges and opportunities.

The combination of a diverse exhibitor base, high-value content, and a dynamic networking environment has fostered a loyal following while attracting new participants, contributing to the steady and substantial growth of both ISM and ProSweets Cologne over the years.

We are expecting 1.500 exhibitors from 70 countries and this diverse representation underscores the event's international appeal and its importance as a global networking hub.

As we approach the event, we expect these numbers to rise even further, reflecting the strong interest in showcasing innovations and forming strategic partnerships.

Has the event seen consistent growth year after year?

ISM and ProSweets Cologne have firmly established themselves as the largest trade fairs in the sweets and snacks sector. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, we are witnessing a robust recovery, approaching pre-pandemic attendance figures.

Companies are eager to engage with new trends such as plant-based snacks, clean-label products, and innovative packaging solutions. The emphasis on digitalisation and automation is also driving growth as businesses seek to streamline their operations and enhance efficiency.

Is there strong global interest for next year's event and is sustainability featuring strongly?

Certainly, there’s been a tremendous surge in interest for next year’s event—not only from European exhibitors and attendees but also from North America, Asia, and beyond.

This global reach brings an incredible depth and variety to the show, enabling a cross-pollination of ideas and approaches that can spark real innovation within the industry.

For example, we’re seeing interest from companies specialising in sustainable packaging from Asia, as well as North American exhibitors focused on plant-based and functional snack trends.

The diversity of exhibitors and visitors fosters a dynamic environment where participants can exchange unique insights and discover fresh perspectives, ultimately pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in confectionery and snacks.

This broad interest underscores the industry’s readiness to connect on a global scale and embrace forward-thinking solutions.

Who are some of the well-known brands that will be attending?

We have an impressive lineup of brands participating this year. From Germany, well-known names like Katjes, Krüger, Lambertz, and Trolli will be present.

Internationally, we are welcoming industry leaders such as Baronie from Belgium, Canel’s from Mexico, Cloetta from the Netherlands, Fazer from Finland, Millano from Poland, and Sölen from Turkey.

Additionally, the iconic Japanese brand Morinaga will showcase its latest products. These brands represent a diverse range of offerings and innovations, making ISM an exciting place to discover what’s new in the market.

Beyond the big names, is there room for start-ups and smaller brands to make a name for themselves?

Actually, our initiative Lab5 by ISM in hall 10.1 is specifically designed to support start-ups and smaller brands, spotlighting innovative trends, new snack products, and artisanal craftsmanship.

It provides a platform where emerging companies can showcase their creations and connect with industry leaders, investors, and potential partners.

What’s more, larger companies stand to benefit as well, as they gain insights into fresh, disruptive ideas that can inspire their own product development and strategy.

Lab5 by ISM thus serves as a vibrant hub for networking and collaboration, fostering relationships that can help start-ups thrive in a competitive marketplace while allowing established brands to stay at the forefront of innovation.

Have start-ups and smaller brands found success at the event in previous years?

Yes, many start-ups have made significant strides at ISM. For instance, Planet A Foods introduced a cocoa-free chocolate product at ISM 2024, which was awarded the Top Innovation accolade.

This recognition has led to considerable demand for their product, especially in light of rising cocoa prices. Their success illustrates how ISM can serve as a launchpad for new ideas.

Smaller brands often act as catalysts for innovation by introducing fresh concepts, such as healthier snack alternatives and sustainable packaging solutions, which resonate with contemporary consumer preferences.

For companies interested in exhibiting, how can they sign up, and who should they contact?

Exhibiting at ISM and ProSweets Cologne is straightforward. Companies can register online through our dedicated link below, where they’ll find all the essential information about the trade fair, including booth options, exhibitor guidelines, and event details.

Our team is readily available to assist with any queries and ensure a smooth registration process. We encourage businesses to seize this opportunity to connect with key industry players and showcase their innovations on a global stage.

This article was written in partnership with ISM.