Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Swift End To Price Pressures Not Foreseeable, Says Germanys' BGA

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A swift end to the current price pressures facing businesses and consumers is "not foreseeable", the president of Germany's Federal Association of Wholesale, Foreign Trade and Services (BGA), Dirk Jandura, has said.

Jandura was commenting after the country's Federal Statistics Office noted that consumer prices rose 7.3% in March, following on from a 5.1% rise in February.

“Consumers are increasingly feeling the price pressure from rising energy prices and supply bottlenecks," he said, welcoming relief measures that are being introduced to lessen the impact.

In March, the German government announced a €16 billion package to counter soaring energy costs, which included a one-off tax-relief payment of €300 per person.

"Relief packages for citizens and business are basically the right signal," he noted. "It is important that the relief is implemented quickly and practicably."

Read More: German Consumer Sentiment Plummets In April On Ukraine War: HDE

Solving The Underlying Issues

At the same time, Jandura said that while relief measures are welcome, they will be unable to solve the underlying situation.

"This requires fundamental changes to the course that will eliminate the existing restrictions on supply," said Jandura.

"A strategic, foreign trade flanking of the realignment of supply and sales chains is just as much a part of this as the promotion of the change to a diversified, efficient and cost-effective energy supply. In the long term, the European policy of cheap money also needs to be changed."

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Asda Appoints Morrisons Executive As New Finance Chief
2
Retail

Coop Sweden To Install Photovoltaic System In Eskilstuna
3
Retail

CEECAT Capital Becomes Majority Owner Of Serbia’s Gomex
4
Retail

Maxima Latvija Introduces Paper Bags For Fruit And Vegetables
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com