52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Swiss Inflation Dips Slightly, Consumer Prices Rise In June

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Swiss Inflation Dips Slightly, Consumer Prices Rise In June

Swiss inflation dipped slightly last month, government data showed in the first reading on prices after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) cut interest rates again last month.

Consumer prices rose by 1.3% in June compared with a year earlier, against the 1.4% rate in May and the 1.4% forecast in a Reuters poll.

It was the 12th month in succession that Swiss prices have been within the 0-2% range targeted by the SNB, which it describes as price stability.

Month on month prices remained unchanged, the Federal Statistics Office said.

While some products, including vegetables, foreign holidays and hotels, registered price increases, this was offset by cheaper air transport, petrol and diesel. Clothing and footwear were also cheaper because of retailers' summer sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SNB cut interest rates to 1.25% last month, the second cut this year, saying underlying inflationary pressure has decreased.

Inflation Forecasts

The central bank also lowered its inflation forecasts, fuelling analyst expectations of a further rate cut in September.

UBS economist Alessandro Bee expects lower inflation in the third quarter of 2024, leaving the path open for the SNB to cut rates.

"If this scenario materialises, inflation should not be a hurdle for the SNB to cut rates," said Bee. "I think we need to see a significant surprise on the upside for the SNB to keep rates on hold.

Elsewhere, British inflation returned to its 2% target in May for the first time in nearly three years, latest data showed, but underlying price pressures remained strong, meaning the Bank of England is likely to wait longer before cutting interest rates.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Retail Industry Contributes $5.3trn To GDP Of The United States
Retail Industry Contributes $5.3trn To GDP Of The United States
2
Retail

HDE Calls For Enhanced Law Enforcement As Shoplifting Incidents Rise
HDE Calls For Enhanced Law Enforcement As Shoplifting Incidents Rise
3
Retail

Aqui é Fresco To Double Number Of Branded Stores In 2024
Aqui &eacute; Fresco To Double Number Of Branded Stores In 2024
4
Retail

Retail Accounts For One In Seven Administrations In UK, Study Finds
Retail Accounts For One In Seven Administrations In UK, Study Finds
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com