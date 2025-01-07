Switzerland's Coop Saw Sales Grow 1.1% Last Year

Swiss retailer Coop has reported total sales of CHF 34.9 billion (€36.99 billion) for 2024, a 1.1% increase on the previous year.

The group said that its supermarket business, including Coop.ch, grew by 2.0%, reporting net sales of CHF 12.1 billion (€12.83 billion), while also gaining market share.

Private-Label Sales

Coop reported strong sales for its Prix Garantie private-label brand, it noted, as well as its sustainable products range, while it also reduced the price of more than 2,400 SKUs last year.

Since 2019, Coop has invested some CHF 600 million (€636 million) in lower prices.

Within its specialist formats, meanwhile, Coop City department stores saw sales up 2.2% to CHF 800 million (€848 million), while Interdiscount reported sales growth of 10.2%, adjusted for the merger with Microspot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other banners, including Christ Uhren & Schmuck, Coop Vitality, and Update Fitness, also saw an increase in net revenue, while its catering/BâleHotels segment grew by 5.3%.

Its Coop Pronto convenience store brand 'developed positively', the group noted, reporting a 0.4% increase in sales, while Coop.ch, its online supermarket platform, grew revenue by 8.7%. Its overall online business achieved net revenue of CHF 5.5 billion (€5.83 billion).

Wholesale And Production

In Coop's wholesale/production arm, total sales rose 2.9% to CHF 16.9 billion (€17.91 billion), with the Transgourmet business generating net sales of CHF 11.5 billion (€12.19 billion), a 1.9% increase. Online net revenue in the wholesale sector rose by 7.3%.

Sales of sustainable products were up 2.1%, the retailer added, with Coop offering some 21,500 sustainable products as part of its offering, the broadest range in the Swiss retail and wholesale trade.

'Coop reported total sales of CHF 34.9 billion for the past year, the group said in a statement. 'Adjusted for currency effects, this represents an increase of CHF 386 million, or 1.1%, compared to the previous year.'