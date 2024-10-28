Target Lowers Price Of Thanksgiving Meal

Today, the Target Corporation announced that it is lowering the price of its Thanksgiving meal to $20 (€18) – $5 (€4.60) less than it cost last year.

The US retailer announced that it was making Thanksgiving more affordable for consumers, with a meal deal including side dishes, pies and desserts for under $5, and turkey for just 79 cents per pound (20% lower per pound than last year).

Meal For Four

The Thanksgiving dinner meal for four includes a Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey (Frozen), Good & Gather Russet Potatoes, Del Monte Cut Green Beans, Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup, Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce, Stove Top Turkey Stuffing Mix, and Heinz HomeStyle Roasted Turkey Gravy.

“When it comes to our goal of celebrating food and beverage, big events like Thanksgiving – and smaller moments throughout the holiday season – are where Target shines the brightest,” said Rick Gomez, its executive vice-president and chief commercial officer.

Price Reductions

“From lowering the price of our Thanksgiving dinner menu to just $20, to a range of hosting and gifting options and special Target Circle 360 offerings, we’re serving up the kind of exceptional quality and value that sets Target apart,” Gomez continued.

Earlier this month, Target announced price reductions on more than 2,000 items, for families prepping their homes for holiday entertaining.

‘Consumers will find reduced prices on everyday items needed to ready their households for the season and make the most of their budgets as they shop for each important moment – like preparing their homes for guests, purchasing gifts and cooking delicious holiday meals,’ noted the chain.

With Thanksgiving next month, competition is hotting up among US retailers, as they grapple for the popular seasonal spend.

Earlier this month, Aldi launched its lowest-priced Thanksgiving basket in five years – a full meal for ten people for less than $47 (€43).