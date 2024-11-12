52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Tesco Expands Pharmacy Service With Dedicated Health Zone

By Dayeeta Das
UK retailer Tesco is expanding its pharmacy service to include a dedicated health zone that will allow patients to access advice, treatment, and virtual GP appointments.

The retailer is testing its first health zone concept at its refurbished Cheshunt Extra store.

The store aims to offer food, health and wellness ranges, as well as enhanced pharmacy and healthcare services in one place.

Based on the response from the pilot store, Tesco will consider further rollout next year in two other stores in Hexham in Northumberland and West Durrington in West Sussex.

Ashwin Prasad, chief commercial officer of Tesco, stated, “Good health starts with good food, but it also relies on people being able to get the right support, advice and care, as early as possible to help prevent ill health and not just manage it.

“With our network of stores and pharmacies in communities all over the UK, we are uniquely placed to help make food and healthcare accessible to our customers – and reduce some pressure on the NHS too.”

New Services

The store in Cheshunt Extra features two new private consultation rooms for health appointments, which will be delivered in-person by pharmacists, or in person and virtually by other healthcare specialists.

The new services include access to a range of Bupa’s primary healthcare services, including virtual GP appointments, weight management support, and earwax removal.

The retailer will also offer consultations with a clinician on managing menopause symptoms from Stella, the online menopause clinic, including advice and support around HRT.

Our Future Health, a resource for health research, will bring together volunteers to help prevent, detect, and treat diseases.

Moreover, qualified oral health educators will provide free advice on dental hygiene. This initiative will be executed in partnership with Sensodyne-maker Haleon.

The new services include free and impartial advice from a healthcare professional on pregnancy and infant nutrition in partnership with Aptaclub.

