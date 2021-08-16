ESM Magazine

Tesco Launches Reusable Plastic Bags In Central Europe

Published on Aug 16 2021 10:28 AM in Retail tagged: Czech Republic / Hungary / Slovakia / Tesco Central Europe / Shopping Bags

Tesco has launched reusable shopping bags made with plastic waste from its operations, according to SOCR ČR, the Czech commerce and tourism confederation.

The move will see the retailer use around 150 use tonnes of waste plastic annually in making shopping bags, with at least 20% of the material sourced from the company's operations.

The new 51-micron bags with a maximum load capacity of 15 kilograms will replace single-use variants.

The initiative is expected to reduce the sales of plastic bags by 22 million annually across its Central European operations, comprising the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.

The bag features a circular symbol at the bottom, indicating recyclability and encouraging consumers to reuse it.

Circular Economy

The company's long-term ambition is to bring all old packaging back into circulation in line with the principles of the circular economy and recycle it into new packaging.

The retailer also offers paper shopping bags made from EcoVantage recycled paper waste in the region.

Last year, Tesco Slovakia announced that it eliminated 454 tonnes of difficult-to-recycle plastics from its product assortment across Central Europe in one-and-a-half years.

Around 71% of Tesco customers expressed their interest in switching to a greener bag if they had the option, SOCR ČR added.

In May of this year, Tesco removed soft plastic rings and shrink wrap packaging from all beers and ciders in its UK stores.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das.

