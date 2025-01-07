Tesco, Sainsbury's And Lidl Are UK Christmas Winners, Says Kantar

Britain's biggest supermarket group Tesco, No. 2 Sainsbury's and discounter Lidl were winners at Christmas, posting sales growth of 5.0%, 3.5% and 6.6% respectively, according to industry data published by Kantar.

No. 3 Asda remained the industry laggard, with sales down 5.8% in the 12 weeks to Dec. 29 compared with the previous year, market researcher Kantar said.

Tesco's strong performance increased its share of the UK grocery market to 28.5%, while Sainsbury's achieved its highest share since December 2019 at 16.0%.

Grocery Price Inflation

Annual grocery price inflation was 3.7% in the four week December period, its highest level since March, and a jump on the 2.6% in last month's report.

UK supermarkets have warned that tax rises and another increase in the national minimum wage will be inflationary in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Separate data from the British Retail Consortium on Tuesday showed Black Friday spending helped lift retail sales in late 2024 but overall sales in the final quarter proved disappointing.

Kantar said £13 billion (€15.7 billion) passed through UK supermarket tills over the four weeks to December 29, with take-home grocery sales up 2.1% year-on-year.

In terms of sales over the 12-week period, Marks & Spencer's food and drink business rose 8.7%, Kantar said, while online supermarket Ocado came in top with a 9.6% jump.

UK Supermarkets' Market Share and Sales Growth