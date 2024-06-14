Tesco To 'Make The Most' Of The Summer Of Sport, CEO Says

UK retailer Tesco is preparing to make the most of major sporting events this summer by doubling down on product innovation, CEO Ken Murphy said on a media call.

The company is gearing up to meet 'strong demand' on match days throughout the Euros, particularly in areas like beers, wines, barbecue food and snacks.

Tesco recently relaunched its Finest Dine In For Two offer with a new summer menu focusing on pub classics. It has also improved its picnic and deli and Fire Pit ranges ahead of summer.

"For anyone that finds the football a bit stressful to watch, we're also offering more than 200,000 free blood pressure checks at our pharmacies over the next month," Murphy added.

Customer Experience

Murphy stated that the company's biggest challenge is to remain focussed on offering "brilliant value, brilliant innovation, and making sure that we deliver a brilliant shopping trip day in, day out."

"It sounds kind of banal, but that consistency across our scale is really hard to pull off. It requires an amazing team effort and a lot of focus and expertise. And it's relentless because you can't afford to miss a beat because we're judged every single time someone walks into our shop," he explained.

As part of its efforts to offer the 'best value' to its customers, Tesco has extended the Aldi price match offer across 700 lines in addition to the low everyday prices and club card prices.

The company also ruled out supply shortages, with availability up 1.5 percentage points year on year in both packaged and fresh food.

