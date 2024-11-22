52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Thai Union North America CEO Bryan Rosenberg To Step Down

By Dayeeta Das
Bryan Rosenberg, the CEO of Thai Union North America (TUNA), has decided to step down, effective 1 January 2025.

Rosenberg will remain with the company as executive director and founder and support the frozen food business.

He will manage customer relationships, coach and mentor its leadership team, and support Thai Union’s strategic interests in the North American market.

In 2006, Rosenberg co-founded Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods (COSFF) with Thai Union.

He assumed leadership of Chicken of the Sea International (COSI) when he became president and CEO of Thai Union North America.

Under his leadership, COSFF grew to be the top importer of shrimp and crab meat in the US, the John West maker noted.

'Sustainable Performance'

Thiraphong Chansiri, CEO of Thai Union Group, thanked Rosenberg for his service and added, “He has worked tirelessly and been a key contributor to our success, most recently guiding COSI to the path of sustainable performance.

“I am grateful that he remains committed to our organisation, working with us on key strategic issues in the North American market.”

Rosenberg added, “I’m extremely proud of our accomplishments during my leadership tenure with Thai Union and would like to thank the executive team for the confidence they have always placed in me.

“Like many others, I’ve spent my entire career in the seafood industry and plan on remaining connected to it for many years to come as part of this next phase of my career.”

Management Changes

Daniel Halford, senior vice president of operations at COSFF, will succeed Rosenberg as the new president of TUNA.

He will report to Rittirong Boonmechote, president of frozen business at Thai Union Group.

Earlier this year, Andy Mecs was appointed as president of COSI.

