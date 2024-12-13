52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

The 12 Ads Of Christmas 2024: Vote For Your Favourite Retailer Christmas Ad

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
The 12 Ads Of Christmas 2024: Vote For Your Favourite Retailer Christmas Ad

As the festive fever picks up, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine presents its much-loved 12 Ads of Christmas contest for 2024!

We have handpicked 12 festive retailer Christmas advertisements, to spread some holiday cheer, and now it’s over to you, our wonderful readers, to crown the best of the season!

Watch the commercials below and vote for your favourite via the form provided by 18 December. Winners will be unveiled on Thursday 19 December.

THE 12 ADS OF CHRISTMAS 2024

Albert Heijn (Netherlands)

Harry the hamster returns again in Albert Heijn’s Christmas ad, but will his family leave him alone this Christmas?

ADVERTISEMENT

Aldi Suisse (Switzerland)

Aldi Suisse’s heartfelt Christmas ad explores the meaning of Christmas with a mother-daughter duo.

Allegro (Czechia)

Czech retailer Allegro’s Christmas ad focuses on giving each other the gift of what really matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coop (Switzerland)

Two people exchange notes at a supermarket and end up celebrating Christmas together in this Christmas ad by Coop Switzerland, reminding us that the festive season has something nice in store for everyone.

dm (Germany)

This ad by dm celebrates all the pre-Christmas moments that make the festive season special.

ADVERTISEMENT

El Corte Inglés (Spain)

El Corte Inglés’s ad features a Christmas adventure wherein a group of children discover the magic of Christmas on Floor 2½!

Jumbo (Netherlands)

Jumbo’s Christmas ad shows situations that various family members face, highlighting the importance of being together to celebrate Christmas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Migros (Switzerland)

This emotional Christmas ad by Migros shows the importance of celebrating our loved ones, and that the people whom we love are close by.

Netto Marken-Discount (Germany)

Netto Marken-Discount’s ad shows how love is the best gift, with the story of Santa Claus.

REMA 1000 (Norway)

The REMA 1000 Christmas ad is about celebrating Christmas with dignity and highlights the retailer’s Christmas aid programme in association with the Salvation Army.

S-market (Finland)

S-market celebrates the concept of ‘life is food’ with a hint of Christmas magic.

Tesco (UK)

Tesco’s Christmas ad features a person making a gingerbread house with his grandfather, honouring his late grandmother’s Christmas tradition.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

BM Supermercados’ Parent Rejects Bid From Carrefour
BM Supermercados&rsquo; Parent Rejects Bid From Carrefour
2
Retail

Lidl Named As Official Partner Of UEFA Women's Euro 2025
Lidl Named As Official Partner Of UEFA Women's Euro 2025
3
Retail

Spain's Eroski Sees Sales Up 2.4% In First Nine Months Of The Year
Spain's Eroski Sees Sales Up 2.4% In First Nine Months Of The Year
4
Retail

Costco Tops Quarterly Sales, Profit Estimates On Steady Early Holiday Demand
Costco Tops Quarterly Sales, Profit Estimates On Steady Early Holiday Demand

Partner Content

Smart Trolleys: A Winning Formula For Grocers
By Editorial

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com