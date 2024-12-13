The 12 Ads Of Christmas 2024: Vote For Your Favourite Retailer Christmas Ad

As the festive fever picks up, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine presents its much-loved 12 Ads of Christmas contest for 2024!

We have handpicked 12 festive retailer Christmas advertisements, to spread some holiday cheer, and now it’s over to you, our wonderful readers, to crown the best of the season!

Watch the commercials below and vote for your favourite via the form provided by 18 December. Winners will be unveiled on Thursday 19 December.

THE 12 ADS OF CHRISTMAS 2024

Albert Heijn (Netherlands)

Harry the hamster returns again in Albert Heijn’s Christmas ad, but will his family leave him alone this Christmas?

Aldi Suisse (Switzerland)

Aldi Suisse’s heartfelt Christmas ad explores the meaning of Christmas with a mother-daughter duo.

Allegro (Czechia)

Czech retailer Allegro’s Christmas ad focuses on giving each other the gift of what really matters.

Coop (Switzerland)

Two people exchange notes at a supermarket and end up celebrating Christmas together in this Christmas ad by Coop Switzerland, reminding us that the festive season has something nice in store for everyone.

dm (Germany)

This ad by dm celebrates all the pre-Christmas moments that make the festive season special.

El Corte Inglés (Spain)

El Corte Inglés’s ad features a Christmas adventure wherein a group of children discover the magic of Christmas on Floor 2½!

Jumbo (Netherlands)

Jumbo’s Christmas ad shows situations that various family members face, highlighting the importance of being together to celebrate Christmas.

Migros (Switzerland)

This emotional Christmas ad by Migros shows the importance of celebrating our loved ones, and that the people whom we love are close by.

Netto Marken-Discount (Germany)

Netto Marken-Discount’s ad shows how love is the best gift, with the story of Santa Claus.

REMA 1000 (Norway)

The REMA 1000 Christmas ad is about celebrating Christmas with dignity and highlights the retailer’s Christmas aid programme in association with the Salvation Army.

S-market (Finland)

S-market celebrates the concept of ‘life is food’ with a hint of Christmas magic.

Tesco (UK)

Tesco’s Christmas ad features a person making a gingerbread house with his grandfather, honouring his late grandmother’s Christmas tradition.