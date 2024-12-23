The Best Retail Trade Shows And Events To Visit In 2025

The year 2025 holds vital importance for the retail grocery industry, as the sector undergoes significant transformation driven by rapid technological advancements, shifting consumer behaviour, and global economic influences.

Amid these developments, retailers and FMCG executives would keenly look forward to trade fairs in 2025 to connect with industry experts, address shared challenges, and gain insights into emerging trends.

At ESM, we take a quick look at some of the prominent retail and food industry trade shows scheduled across Europe in 2025.

ISM 2025

2-5 February 2025, Cologne, Germany

The ISM 2025, a leading confectionery trade fair, will host over 1,500 exhibitors from 70 nations, showcasing innovations and trends in the sweets and snacks sector from 2-5 February in Cologne.

The event will be held in conjunction with ProSweets Cologne, the international supplier trade fair for the sweet and snack industry.

For more information, visit www.ism-cologne.com.

Fruit Logistica

5-7 February 2025, Berlin, Germany

Fruit Logistica is a leading trade show for the global fresh produce business, representing the entire value added chain of the fruit and vegetable sector, from producer to the point of sale.

The event spans three exhibitor segments — fresh produce, machinery and technology, and logistics. In the 2024 edition, the trade show featured more than 2,770 exhibitors from 94 countries displaying their products, services, and solutions.

For more information, visit www.fruitlogistica.com.

EuroCIS 2025

18-20 February 2025, Messe Düsseldorf, Germany

A leading trade show for the retail technology sector in Europe, EuroCIS will return to Düsseldorf with the motto 'Go beyond today'.

Over three days, trade visitors from the fields of retail and wholesale, hospitality, food service and catering, leisure, as well as financial services and banks, will explore solutions in areas such as merchandise and supply chain management, POS software and hardware, HR, robotics, security, and loss prevention, cash management and pricing.

The trade show will spotlight key topics such as artificial intelligence, smart stores and cyber security.

For more information, visit www.eurocis-tradefair.com.

Food Expo Greece

8-10 March 2025, Athens, Greece

A key event in the global food and beverage calendar, the 2025 edition of Food Expo Greece will offer an opportunity for exhibitors to increase their visibility, expand their network, and grow their business.

The event, to be held between 8-10 March, will see the participation of 1,300 exhibitors, including 250 international participants, who will showcase their innovations to thousands of food and beverage professionals, develop their export business by finding potential business partners among the 2,500 international food traders and 1,000 hosted buyers from 83 countries.

For more information, visit foodexpo.gr.

Natural and Organic Products Expo

12-13 May 2025, London, UK

NOPEX – Natural and Organic Products Expo – is a must-attend trade show for all things sustainable and ethical, spanning food and drink, living, health, nutrition, beauty, and beyond.

The event, which will be held in May at ExCel London, will be split across three sectors: Natural Health Expo, Natural Food Expo, and Natural Beauty Expo.

The expo attracts buyers from retail, hospitality, manufacturing, import and export, distribution and wholesale sectors.

For more information, visit www.naturalproducts.co.uk.

PLMA ‘World of Private Label’

20-21 May 2025, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

For nearly 40 years, Private Label Manufacturers Association’s (PLMA) annual trade show has been bringing retailers and manufacturers together, helping them find new products, make new contacts, and discover new ideas so that their private label programmes can thrive and succeed.

This year, the event will be held over two days at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre on May 20 and 21 and will see a gathering of private label professionals in the industry.

Last year, the trade show welcomed over 17,000 visitors from over 125 countries. Around 3,000 exhibiting companies from 73 countries presented thousands of food and non-food products at the show.

For more information, visit plmainternational.com.

Shoptalk Europe

2-4 June 2025, Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

Since its launch in 2022, Shoptalk Europe has emerged as one of the leading retail innovation event for retailers and brand innovators, with focus on the digital transformation of retail to meet evolving customer needs.

The retail event, which will be held between 2-4 June in Barcelona, will see over 190 industry leaders discussing new technologies and strategies to future-proof businesses.

It also provides an advanced networking platform facilitating more than 20,000 mutually matched meetings for over 3,000 decision makers, with one in three attendees holding a C-suite position.

For more information, visit shoptalkeurope.com/community.

Fruit Attraction

30 September - 2 October 2025, Madrid, Spain

Fruit Attraction is a major platform for fruit and vegetable operators to create business relationships and open up new opportunities in new markets. The 2025 edition will be held in Madrid between September 30 and October 2.

Organised by IFEMA Madrid and FEPEX, the 2024 edition saw the participation of 2,201 exhibitors from 59 countries.

For more information, visit www.ifema.es/en/fruit-attraction.

Nordic Organic Food Fair

12-13 November 2025, Stockholm, Sweden

Nordic Organic Food Fair is Scandinavia’s biggest trade event showcasing the latest trends and innovations in the organic food, natural beauty, and health sectors.

The 2025 exhibition will be held in Kistamassan, Stockholm, between 12-13 November.

For more information, visit www.nordicorganicexpo.com.

Plant Based World Expo

12-13 November 2025, London, UK

Touted as the only 100% plant-based event for trade professionals in Europe, Plant Based World Expo serves as a platform for a range of stakeholders — food service professionals, retailers, distributors, buyers, wholesalers, and investors — to facilitate sustainable transformation within the global food system.

The 2025 edition of the expo will take place at ExCeL London between 12-13 November.

For more information, visit plantbasedworldeurope.com.