The Consumer Goods Forum Launches Carbon Solutions Hub

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) has launched a Carbon Solutions Hub to help members and the retail and FMCG sectors to navigate the sustainability landscape, find inspiration, and formulate and execute net-zero strategies.

The announcement was made during the CGF’s annual flagship event, the Global Summit, currently underway in Dublin, Ireland.

Developed in association with Accenture, the hub provides information on decarbonisation, the Race to Zero campaign, and aggregated resources from across the sustainability ecosystem.

Ignacio Gavilan, environmental sustainability director at The Consumer Goods Forum, said, “The launch of the Carbon Solutions Hub is another step as we look to share knowledge and best practices and make it easier for our members to transition to net zero.

“There’s a lot of great content out there, and we want our members to find it. Now, thanks to the support of Accenture, they can by visiting one single source.”

Carbon Solutions Hub

The hub is divided into three sections - an ‘Introduction to Net Zero’ providing context and rationale for decarbonisation; a guide to the ‘Race to Zero’ campaign and how to join the initiative; and the ‘Knowledge Repository’ for additional information.

The Knowledge Repository is a collection of more than 100 case studies, as well as other resources, categorised by decarbonisation levers identified as priority areas for carbon reduction within the consumer goods and retail industries.

The collection can be searched and filtered by decarbonisation lever, resource type, and sub-topic, the CGF added.

'Practical Information And Resources'

Oliver Wright, senior managing director and global lead of Accenture’s consumer goods and services industry group, commented, “Working in close collaboration with The Consumer Goods Forum, we have developed the Carbon Solutions Hub to inspire and help business leaders accelerate their journey to achieving net-zero by providing practical information and resources, and enabling industries to come together to share experiences and success stories with others.

“Armed with knowledge, a continued willingness to work together, and a sharpened focus on embedding sustainability into every facet of the organisation, business leaders will be better positioned to create new levels of value, drive down costs and do the right thing for society and the planet.”

