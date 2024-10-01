The Ellen MacArthur Foundation Names Jonquil Hackenberg As New CEO

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation has appointed Jonquil Hackenberg as its new chief executive officer, effective from 4 November 2024.

Hackenberg will succeed Andrew Morlet, who has decided to step down after ten years at the helm.

Dame Ellen MacArthur thanked Morlet for his service and added, “His leadership has been nothing short of inspiring, and his vision and dedication have set us on an incredible path.

“We’re deeply grateful for everything he’s done and for the legacy he leaves behind. As we step into this next chapter, we do so with immense pride and excitement for what’s ahead.”

An Experienced Professional

Hackenberg is an experienced professional with a proven track record of over 20 years in business transformation, sustainability, and the circular economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

She will be instrumental in expanding the foundation’s reach and impact by leveraging her expertise in fostering collaboration and partnerships between businesses, innovators and policymakers.

Commenting on her new role, Hackenberg stated, “I have spent the best part of my career working to ensure circularity, climate response, and sustainability are at the forefront of business strategy. I couldn’t be more excited to lead the foundation at such a critical moment.”

Most recently, she served as the chief executive of Eunomia Research & Consulting, a social-environmental consultancy and research house.

In this role, she set the company’s strategic direction, which was focused on circular, natural and carbon economies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other Roles

Previously, Hackenberg served as global head of sustainability and climate response at PA Consulting, where she led the COP26 campaign on the nexus between water and carbon emissions, as well as committing the firm to the Science Based Targets initiative.

Before that, she held various roles at Infosys over a period of 13 years, including as global head of sustainable business.

Dame MacArthur added, “It’s with great excitement that we welcome Jonquil as our new CEO. She is a strong and charismatic leader with a proven track record of engaging diverse organisations in driving systems change across industries.

“Her passion for developing people, along with a talent for building partnerships that accelerate impact, makes her the perfect person to lead us forward.”