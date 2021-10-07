ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

More Than A Third Of UK Consumers Considering Stockpiling For Christmas: Study

Published on Oct 7 2021 8:36 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / UK / Food / Drinks / Brexit / stockpiling / Lumina Intelligence. / Driver Shortage

More Than A Third Of UK Consumers Considering Stockpiling For Christmas: Study

More than a third (34%) of UK shoppers either have or are considering stockpiling food and drink products for the coming Christmas season, a new study by Lumina Intelligence has found.

The survey found that 10% of consumers are 'very worried' about product shortages this Christmas, following Brexit, the COVID-19 crisis, the fuel crisis, and the ongoing lorry driver shortage. Some 16% said that they were 'worried' about shortages, while 30% said that they were 'slightly worried'.

Those in the youngest (18-24) and eldest (65+) cohort were the least likely to be worried about product shortages ahead of Christmas.

A Different Christmas

“Christmas this year will be incredibly different to last, when travel restrictions and last-minute regional lockdowns ended most people’s festive plans," said Blonnie Whist, insight director at Lumina Intelligence. "Consumers will be looking to make up for lost time and with no restrictions surrounding gatherings, we can expect big celebrations.

"However, media coverage surrounding product shortages due to the HGV driver shortage, Brexit and COVID is concerning shoppers, with some already stockpiling ahead of Christmas and many more likely to follow suit."

Of those that either have or are considering stockpiling products, 6% said that they 'have already' purchased food and drink products ahead of Christmas, while 10% said that they 'definitely' will purchase festive products by the end of October, and 18% said that they 'probably' will purchase products by the end of October.

Advance Purchase Categories

Advertisement

The categories that consumers are most likely to purchase in advance for Christmas include Confectionery (66%), Crisps & Snacks (57%), Tinned and packaged products (55%), Alcohol (55%), Soft Drinks (51%) and Frozen (45%), the study found.

"Retailers need to be prepared for Christmas preparations to start early this year and should expect a bumper year for sales, but also need to communicate clearly with shoppers to ensure purchasing behaviours do not hit the extremes of April 2020 when the pressures on the supply chain peaked," added Whist.

The findings were taken from an online survey conducted with a nationally representative sample of 1,001 UK adults between 24-27 September.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Tesco Half-Year Results – What The Analysts Said

Tesco Half-Year Results – What The Analysts Said
Tesco CEO Murphy Hails 'Resilience' Of Supply Chain As H1 Sales Rise

Tesco CEO Murphy Hails 'Resilience' Of Supply Chain As H1 Sales Rise
Discounter Lidl To Open First Stores In Latvia This Week

Discounter Lidl To Open First Stores In Latvia This Week
CD&R Wins Morrisons Auction, But Could Sainsbury's Be Next Fortress Play?

CD&R Wins Morrisons Auction, But Could Sainsbury's Be Next Fortress Play?
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Building A Resilient Grocery Frontline Workforce Thu, 7 Oct 2021

Building A Resilient Grocery Frontline Workforce
Amazon's '4-Star' Retail Concept Highlights Retailer's Ambitions For UK Thu, 7 Oct 2021

Amazon's '4-Star' Retail Concept Highlights Retailer's Ambitions For UK
Russia's SberMarket Develops 'Dark Store' Concept Alongside Wholesaler Metro Thu, 7 Oct 2021

Russia's SberMarket Develops 'Dark Store' Concept Alongside Wholesaler Metro
Reliance Retail Set To Open 7-Eleven Stores In India Thu, 7 Oct 2021

Reliance Retail Set To Open 7-Eleven Stores In India
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN