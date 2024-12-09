Three Quarters Of Spanish Consumers To Maintain Or Increase Spending This Christmas

Three quarters (74%) of Spanish consumers say that they either plan to spend the same as last year or increase their spending this Christmas, according to a new report by AECOC Shopperview.

According to the study, the areas in which Spanish consumers are willing to spend more (or the same) include meals at home (82%), gifts and toys (70%) and cosmetics (62%). In addition, 47% of consumers said that they will maintain or increase their spend on restaurants during the holiday period.

Shopping In Advance

Some 56% of respondents said that they will do their Christmas shopping in advance, to take advantage of offers and promotions, as they seek to minimise the impact of inflation on the shopping basket.

Consumers are also looking to purchase more quality items, with 20% saying that they intend to purchase premium products, although health concerns also rank highly, with 70% aiming to maintain a balanced diet, even while indulging.

Many plan to reduce their alcohol (50%) and confectionery (45%) consumption.

Convenience Is Key

Spanish shoppers also ranked convenience as a key consideration when undertaking their Christmas shopping, with 48% saying that they plan to reduce the number of visits that they make to shopping centres, in order to avoid crowds.

Many are turning to online shopping – 35% of respondents said that they are purchasing more gifts online, and 27% are increasing their online food and drink purchases.

Finally, innovation also ranks highly with shoppers, with 62% showing interest in new products, however, they remain price sensitive, with 63% saying that they will only try new items if they are on sale.

AECOC represents over 34,000 companies across various business sectors.