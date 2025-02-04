Top 10 Most Popular Beer Brands In Spain 

Beer is one of the most widely consumed beverages among the people of Spain, making it a core component of the country's gastronomy market.

However, the consumption of non-alcoholic beers has been on the rise in recent years.

Alcohol-free beers accounted for 14% of all beer consumption by Spaniards in 2023, according to the socioeconomic report of the beer sector in Spain, prepared by Cerveceros de Espana and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food.

In 2023, Spain was the second largest beer producer in the European Union, producing 4 billion litres and contributing 12.4% of the EU’s total beer production, according to Eurostat.

Based on the YouGov BrandIndex tracker, here’s an overview of some popular beer brands dominating the Spanish market.

1. Estrella Galicia

Estrella Galicia is the top-ranked beer brand in Spain, with a consideration score of 37.8%.

Hailing from the Galicia region in northwest Spain, Estrella Galicia offers a diverse range of beers, including its flagship Estrella Galicia Lager (4.7% Alcohol by Volume), 1906 Reserva Especial (6.5% ABV), and 1906 Black Coupage (7.2% ABV).

The brand also caters to specific dietary needs with its gluten-free and non-alcoholic variants.

2. Mahou

With a consideration score of 28.3%, Mahou takes the second spot on the list. Based in Madrid, Mahou is one of Spain’s oldest and most iconic beer brands, established in 1890.

It is best known for its flagship product, Mahou Cinco Estrellas, a premium lager with an ABV of 5.5% known for its moderate flavour and fruity aroma. Over the years, Mahou has expanded its portfolio with creations like Mahou Barrica, a lager aged in oak barrels.

3. Alhambra

Alhambra ranks third, with a consideration score of 22.3%. Founded in Granada in 1925, Cervezas Alhambra is known for its premium offerings, such as the Alhambra Reserva 1925 – a full-bodied pilsner with an ABV of 6.4%.

4. Heineken

Heineken, a Dutch pale lager beer with 5% ABV, ranks fourth among Spain's top beer brands, earning a consideration score of 19.8%.

Founded in 1873 in Amsterdam, Heineken is sold in 192 countries. In addition to its flagship beer, the brand offers a non-alcoholic variant, Heineken 0.0, which contains less than 0.03% alcohol.

5. Estrella Damm

Estrella Damm ranks fifth, with a consideration score of 16.3%. Hailing from Barcelona, it is often called 'the beer of the Mediterranean.'

First brewed in 1876, the brand is deeply rooted in Catalan culture. Its flagship product, Estrella Damm, is a light lager with a 4.6% ABV and a slightly bitter finish.

6. 1906

With a consideration score of 15.7%, 1906 is sixth on the list. 1906 is a beer brand crafted by the Hijos de Rivera Brewery, the makers of Estrella Galicia, based in the Galicia region of Spain.

Its flagship product, 1906 Reserva Especial, is a premium lager with a 6.5% ABV and offers pleasant toasted notes.

Other notable offerings include 1906 Black Coupage (ABV 7.2%), a dark lager with notes of coffee and liquorice, and 1906 Red Vintage, an intense lager with 8% ABV.

7. San Miguel

San Miguel ranks seventh, with a consideration score of 15.3%. Known for its flagship San Miguel Especial, a pale lager with a 5.4% ABV, the brand was originally founded by Spanish entrepreneurs in 1890 in Manila, the capital of the Phillippines.

It expanded to Spain in 1957 and is now owned by Mahou San Miguel. The brand also offers a non-alcoholic variant.

8. Cruzcampo

Hailing from Seville, Cruzcampo secures the eighth spot on the list with a consideration score of 15.1%.

Founded in 1904, Cruzcampo is a staple in southern Spain. Its signature product, Cruzcampo Especial, is a pale lager with an ABV of 4.4%.

9. Voll-Damm

Ranked ninth with a consideration score of 13.3%, Voll-Damm is a full-bodied beer crafted by the Damm Brewery.

Introduced in the 1950s, Voll-Damm is a "Doble Malta" (Double Malt) beer, a style inspired by German Märzen lagers.

It features an amber colour, a higher malt content, and a more intense flavor profile with an ABV of 7.2%.

10. El Aguila

Rounding out the top 10 is El Aguila, a Madrid-based beer brand established in 1900.

With a consideration score of 11.8%, the brand’s notable offerings include El Águila Dorada, a golden-coloured lager with a 5.5% ABV, and El Águila Sin Filtrar (Unfiltered), a unique beer requiring the bottle to be turned upside down to activate the suspended yeast.

Methodology

The YouGov BrandIndex tracker used a consideration score metric to evaluate the top-performing beer brands in Spain.

The score is based on the question: When you are in the market next to purchase alcoholic beverages, spirits, or liquor, from which of the following would you consider purchasing?

To qualify as a top-ranked brand, scores must have been available for at least 183 days between 1 July 2023 and 30 June 2024.