Top Taste Trends For Food And Drink In 2025

Kerry Group has released its latest annual Taste Charts trend predictions which explores the major taste trends in food and drink for 2025.

The report is comprised of data from social media, advanced analytics, retail and foodservice trends, AI-driven menu analysis, and retrospective retail innovation data.

The study also utilises the expertise of Kerry’s chefs, baristas, mixologists, scientists and tastemakers.

"Consumers are looking for flavours that deliver more than just taste—a delicious daily boost that nourishes both body and mind," stated Soumya Nair, Kerry’s global consumer research and insights director.

"In a world that never stops, people crave flavours that do double duty, bringing both enjoyment and a feel-good factor that grounds them in the moment."

The predictions in the report date back over a decade, and Kerry considers flavours and ingredients that are here to stay long-term, as well as flavours and ingredients set to 'create ripples in the industry.'

Taste Trends Predictions For The Year Ahead By Category:

1. Savoury – This includes meats and meat alternatives, rich sauces, seafood, appetisers, soups, dips, salad dressings and more.

The fastest growing flavours in the savoury space in Europe in the past year include Kefir, Pimento Chilli, Hot & Sour, Chinese Kung Pao, Carolina Reaper Chilli, Japanese Sukiyaki, Sauternes Wine, Leicester Cheese, Fontal Cheese, Tomatillo, Pancetta, Sweet & Smoky, Camembert Cheese, Thai Tom yum, Radicchio, Bramley Apple, Indian Masala, Sicilian Lemon, Watercress and Yuzu.

2. Savoury Snack – This includes crisps, salty crackers, popcorn, meat snacks, puffed treats, tortillas and nachos.

The fastest growing flavours in the savoury snack space in Europe in the past year include Carolina Reaper Chilli, Coriander Liquorice Carrot, Indian Masala Cream Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Pink Pepper, Mustard, Pickle, Dill, Emmental Cheese, Hazelnut Greek Tzatziki, Sausage, White Chocolate, Parsley, Japanese Katsu, Korean Barbecue and Mimolette Cheese.

3. Beverage (Hot and Dairy-based Drinks) – This includes coffee, teas, hot cocoa and dairy-based drinks.

The fastest growing flavours in the Beverage (Hot and Dairy-based Drinks) space in Europe in the past year include Bitter Lemon, Cinnamon Bun, Birthday Cake, Red Velvet Cake, Lavender, Birch, Pumpkin, Pink Lemonade, Mocha, Bourbon Vanilla, Praline, Ube, Popcorn, Peanut, Tangerine, Cookie Dough, Prickly Pear, Hojicha, Yoghurt, Honeycomb.

4. Beverage (Cold and Water-based Drinks) – This includes soft drinks, flavoured waters, energy drinks, cocktails, smoothies and more. The fastest growing flavours in the Beverage (Cold and Water-based Drinks) space in Europe in the past year include Mocha, Nettle, Jasmine, Sloeberry, Elderberry, Dragonfruit, Strawberry Watermelon, Gingerbread, Kaffir Lime, Lychee, Yuzu, Damson Plum, Acai, Turmeric and Salt.

5. Sweet – This includes sweets, biscuits, yoghurts, ice creams, granolas and snack bars.

The fastest growing flavours in the Beverage (Cold and Water-based Drinks) space in Europe in the past year include White Peach, Strawberry Cake, Hibiscus, Wasabi, Guarana, Margarita, Pink Grapefruit, Crème Brûlée, Lychee, Sweet & Salty, Tiramisu, Eton Mess, Lemongrass, Cookie Dough, Macadamia, Echinacea, Ricotta Cheese, Gianduia Chocolate, Sicilian Lemon and Mandarin.

6. Ingredients – This includes ingredients that influence the taste, functionality, nutrition and sensorial experiences of food and drink. The fastest growing flavours in the ingredients space in Europe in the past year include Persian, Sri Lankan, Ethiopian, Malaysian, Algerian, Swiss and West African.

Emerging Flavours

The report reveals that citrus continues to rule the refreshing beverages space and is now carving a niche in other culinary traditions, indulgent sweet treats, and salty snacks.

While the quintessential citrus flavours of lemon, orange and lime continue to dominate, the market remains vibrant and exhilarating with the advent of novel varieties, the report noted.

Emerging flavours in this category include blood orange, yuzu, finger lime, pomelo, kaffir, and kumquat-infused product innovations.

Elsewhere, pistachio is experiencing a revival and appearing as creams, butter, and sauces in desserts, confections, and beverages.

According to Kerry, this resurgence is fuelled by the influence of social media, heightened by consumer interest, and a growing appreciation for the luxurious flavour profile.

The study predicts the emergence of pistachio in pesto and more snacks and beverages in the coming year.

Over the past three years, pistachio product launches grew 8% worldwide, according to data from Innova product launches.

Google Trends data revealed that the worldwide search for pistachio products peaks every November for the pre-holiday season.

Conclusion

Overall, Kerry Group argues that consumers are seeking increasingly personalised products that adapt and evolve with them and their ever-changing needs.

The food giant asserts that brands that truly listen to and evolve with their consumers have the opportunity to embed themselves in their lives in more 'authentic and creative ways.'

"While consumer loyalty is a moving target driven by a variety of needs, this trend emerges as an equaliser," said Nair. "Food experiences are deeply emotional - from evoking memories to providing a much-needed escape from the demands of everyday life."