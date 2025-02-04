Total Number Of Convenience Stores Rises In US

The number of convenience stores in the United States currently stands at 152,255, up 141 stores (or 0.1%) on this time last year, the 2025 NACS/NIQ TDLinx Convenience Industry Store Count has found.

According to the data, the number of convenience stores selling fuel has increased by 1.5% to 121,852 stores, with c-stores accounting for 80% of the fuel purchased across the US.

Store Numbers By State

Texas boasts the highest number of convenience stores, with 16,416 locations, followed by California (12,169), Florida (9,732), and New York (7,704).

Other states with a significant number of stores include Georgia (7,053), Ohio (5,795), North Carolina (5,779), Michigan (4,986), Pennsylvania (4,819), and Illinois (4,735).

The highest recorded store count in recent years was 154,958 in 2018, while the lowest was 148,026 in 2022, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Compared To Other Sectors

When compared with other brick-and-mortar retail sectors, the convenience store industry has shown relative stability in terms of performance – convenience store numbers are down 0.1% in 2025, however grocery store numbers declined by 3.0% to 43,692 locations in the same period.

Elsewhere, drugstore numbers decreased by 3.1% to 38,514, and dollar stores saw growth, increasing by 1.5% to 39,003 locations.

The data indicates that there is currently one convenience store for every 2,233 people across the States, based on the estimated US population of 340 million. The 2025 NACS/NIQ TDLinx Convenience Industry Store Count is based on stores in operation as of December 31, 2024

The US convenience store industry conducts more than 160 million transactions daily and had sales of $860 billion in 2023, according to NACS.

Earlier this year, Matt Durand, who recently served as vice president of corporate affairs for EG America, joined NACS as deputy general counsel.