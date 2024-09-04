Turkish Retailer Migros Ticaret Crowned Europe’s Strongest Grocery Retail Brand

Turkish retailer Migros Ticaret has been named the strongest grocery retail brand in Europe, in the inaugural Top 50 Strongest European Grocery Retailers report, prepared by ESM: European Supermarket Magazine and Brand Finance.

The report, which assesses the strength of Europe’s leading grocery retailers using a metric known as the Brand Strength Index (BSI), is published in the latest edition of the European Grocery Report, published by ESM.

To determine the BSI score of each retailer, Brand Finance examines the efficacy of each brand's* performance on intangible measures relative to its competitors. It evaluates brand strength in a process compliant with ISO 20671, looking at marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and the impact of those on business performance. The data used is derived from Brand Finance's proprietary market research programme and from publicly available sources.

Each brand is assigned a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score out of 100, which feeds into the brand value calculation. Based on the score, each brand is assigned a corresponding Brand Rating up to AAA+ in a format similar to a credit rating.

Migros Ticaret Tops The Rankings

Istanbul-based Migros Ticaret, which operates more than 3,500 stores across Türkiye, topped the rankings with a BSI score of 90.1, a rating of AAA+, a loyalty score of 9.0, and a reputation score of 9.8. Check out our interview with Migros Ticaret chief executive Özgür Tort here.

In second place, Swedish retailer ICA achieves a BSI score of 86.3, a rating of AAA, a loyalty score of 10.0, and a reputation score of 9.1, just ahead of Dutch operator Albert Heijn, in third with a BSI score of 86.1, a rating of AAA, a loyalty score of 10.0, and a reputation score of 9.8.

Fellow Dutch retailer Jumbo places fourth, with a BSI score of 84.1, a rating of AAA-, a loyalty score of 9.8, and a reputation score of 8.8, while UK market leader Tesco ranks fifth, with a BSI score of 83.9, a rating of AAA-, a loyalty score of 9.6, and a reputation score of 9.4.

The remainder of the top ten is comprised of E.Leclerc (6th, BSI 83.7), REWE (7th, BSI 83.5), Mercadona (8th, BSI 83.4), Edeka (9th, BSI 82.7) and Kaufland (10th, BSI 82.4).

The remainder of the rankings, from 11th to 50th, are available in the European Grocery Report.

Brand Strength And Business Performance

“Various studies by Brand Finance and our partners managing investment funds have demonstrated the link between brand strength and business performance, both in terms of future sales growth and in terms of share price,” adds Annie Brown, valuation director, Brand Finance.

“For supermarkets, the link is clear. Where consumers enjoy a plethora of choice, trust and strong branding engenders loyalty which in turn enables higher market share and price premiums. Brand Finance research identifies the strength of brands among consumers to predict future market share shifts as well as opportunities for brands to enhance their position in a market.”

The Strongest European Grocery Retailers – The Top 10

1. Migros Ticaret (Turkey) BSI Score: 90.1

2. ICA (Sweden) BSI Score: 86.3

3. Albert Heijn (Netherlands) BSI Score: 86.1

4. Jumbo (Netherlands) BSI Score: 84.1

5. Tesco (UK) BSI Score: 83.9

6. E. Leclerc (France) BSI Score: 83.7

7. REWE (Germany) BSI Score: 83.5

8. Mercadona (Spain) BSI Score: 83.4

9. Edeka (Germany) BSI Score: 82.7

10. Kaufland (Germany) BSI Score: 82.4

About Brand Finance

Brand Finance is the world's leading brand valuation consultancy. Bridging the gap between marketing and finance for more than 25 years, Brand Finance evaluates the strength of brands and quantifies their financial value to help organisations of all kinds make strategic decisions. Headquartered in London, Brand Finance has offices in over 20 countries, offering services on all continents. Every year, Brand Finance conducts more than 5,000 brand valuations, supported by original market research, and publishes over 100 reports which rank brands across all sectors and countries.

Brand Finance also operates the Global Brand Equity Monitor, conducting original market research annually on over 5,000 brands, surveying more than 150,000 respondents across 38 countries and 31 industry sectors. Combining perceptual data from the Global Brand Equity Monitor with data from its valuation database enables Brand Finance to arm brand leaders with the data and analytics they need to enhance brand and business value.

*Definition of Brand: Brand is defined as a marketing-related intangible asset including, but not limited to, names, terms, signs, symbols, logos, and designs, intended to identify goods, services, or entities, creating distinctive images and associations in the minds of stakeholders, thereby generating economic benefits.