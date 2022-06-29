Grupo IFA Sees Turnover Exceed €33bn In FY 2021

Spanish retailer Grupo IFA has reported a 3.1% increase in turnover to €33.2 billion in its financial year 2021.

The company attributed this growth to its good performance in the Spanish, Portuguese and Italian markets, with Spain accounting for €15.1 billion in sales.

When compared with 2019, the company's turnover grew by 25.6% in international markets and 11.4% in domestic markets.

In Spain, the company closed the year with a network of 6,265 stores and a retail area of 3.9 million square metres, which accounted for a market share by surface area of 19.7% and 31.7% in the retail and wholesale channels, respectively.

The company also emerged as the leader among distribution groups in terms of surface area in 20 provinces, including Madrid and Barcelona, data showed.

'Energy And Raw Materials'

CEO of Grupo IFA, Juan Manuel Morales, stated, "Despite the complex scenario of 2021, with inflation rising owing to the increase of the energy and raw materials prices worldwide, we have successfully accomplished the first year of our 2021-2025 Strategic Plan. However, we are concerned about the regulatory costs being borne by the sector, as it is leading the industry to a delicate situation due to its low profitability."

Morales added, "A challenging future lies ahead, but we are convinced that together we are stronger. We will be capable of overcoming the difficulties by reinforcing the existing partnerships with our associates, the head office and suppliers, as well as with all the stakeholders we are firmly committed to."

Proximity Model

Grupo IFA's growth in 2021 also reveals that its business model based on proximity remains robust as mobility was less restricted than the previous year, the company noted.

Morales added that IFA has "managed to retain the loyalty of those customers" who approached the company during the hardest moments of the pandemic.

The company added a million households to its customer base during the two years between March 2019 and March 2021, reaching 10.2 million from 9.2 million households.

Grupo IFA and its affiliate members created more than 2,000 jobs in 2021.

