Retail

Two New Directors To Join Coop Denmark's Top Management

By Robert McHugh
Coop Denmark has announced that two new directors are set to join its top management in the coming months.

Rikke Krause has been named director of Kvickly/SuperBrugsen while Martin Hasgard Olesen is set to become director of customers, marketing and digital.

The appointments come as part of an ongoing restructuring of the Danish retailer.

'The Next Chapter'

"We are now ready for the next chapter and to continue this development journey," said Thor Skov Jørgensen, managing director of Coop Denmark.

"With these changes, we now have our new organisation in place, and we can focus on our joint major task of developing Coop as a leading, profitable, responsible and member-owned company with strong local roots."

Rikke Krause

Rikke Krause, 36, was previously managing director at Duos A/S, a Danish, family-owned company within the health care space, which boasts approximately 5,000 employees aacross the country.

Previously, Krause held a number of leading positions at Coloplast, while before that, she was a consultant at the Boston Consulting Group.

She will take up her new role at Kvickly/SuperBrugsen on 18 November.

Martin Hasgard Olesen

Martin Hasgard Olesen, 43, previously held the role of commercial director at Netto, where he was responsible for both the Danish and international commercial functions for more than 10 years.

He began his more than 20-year career at Salling Group on the shop floor and for the past several years has been responsible for marketing, commercial development, assortment and digital at Netto.

He takes up his new role with Coop Denmark at the start of October.

