UK Footfall Up 6.9% Over Jubilee Weekend: BRC-Sensormatic IQ

Total UK footfall increased by 6.9% over the four day Jubilee weekend, compared to the average for May 2022, according to data compiled by the British Retail Consortium and Sensormatic IQ.

Total UK footfall for the whole week increased by 17.1%, compared with the average for May 2022, providing a boost to Britain’s beleaguered hospitality and retail industries.

Thursday was the best performing day, the data showed, with a 45.6% improvement in footfall, followed by Wednesday at 44.4%, compared with the average for May 2022.

'Took To The Streets'

“The public took to the streets for the Jubilee celebrations, with retail footfall enjoying significant improvements over the early parts of the long weekend," commented Helen Dickinson, British Retail Consortium chief executive.

"More people hit the shops, with many on the hunt for Jubilee decorations, garden accessories and new outfits. Thursday saw the best footfall as the public readied for a weekend of celebrations, from street parties to festivals. It was great to see so many people out celebrating and shopping at their favourite local destinations – a welcome boost for retail businesses reliant on store performance, particularly on the high street."

Dickinson added that she hoped this momentum can continue despite the "ongoing economic turbulence" in the market at present.

'A Jubilee Jump'

Elsewhere, Andy Sumpter, retail consultant EMEA at Sensormatic Solutions, described a 'Jubilee Jump' in footfall over the weekend, as more people took to the high street.

"Whether it was people stocking up on supplies for the bank holiday weekend, attending street parties or using the extra public holidays to socialise with friends and family, the retail benefited from welcome ambient footfall from the celebrations," he said.

