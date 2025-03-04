52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

UK Grocery Inflation Steady At 3.3% In February 2025: Kantar

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
UK Grocery Inflation Steady At 3.3% In February 2025: Kantar

Grocery price inflation in the UK remained steady on a year-on-year basis at 3.3% in February 2025, helped by promotional campaigns by retailers, according to the latest data from Kantar.

Spending on promotions increased with items bought on offer accounting for 27.6% of sales, reflecting an increase of 0.3 percentage points compared to February 2024.

Premium own-label brands continued to enjoy popularity, registering year-on-year growth of 13.3% in February as shoppers focused on cost-effective ways to treat themselves.

Take-home grocery sales increased 3.6% over the four weeks to 23 February compared to the year-ago period.

Impact Of COVID-19

Kantar also analysed the evolution of consumers’ grocery purchasing habits ahead of the fifth anniversary of the first COVID-19 lockdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sally Ball, head of retail at Kantar, commented, “Back in 2020, we didn’t know just how big an impact the COVID-19 pandemic would have on our lives, but five years on we can get a picture of its lingering effects on consumers. We haven’t gone back to old patterns and shopping trips remain below pre-pandemic times.”

In February 2025, British shoppers made one less visit to the supermarket than in 2020, while the market share of online shopping stood at 12.3% compared to 8.6% in February 2020.

Ball added, “One of the most interesting changes has been a move to simpler eating habits as we look for convenient shortcuts to make our lives easier.

“People are taking less time to prepare meals, and prep time in the evening, for example, has declined from almost 34 minutes in 2020 to 31 minutes in 2024.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, data revealed that people are now using fewer different ingredients when making food, both at lunch and in the evening.

Consumers have also cut down on snacking with only 330 million occasions reported in 2024 by households versus 2020, according to the Kantar Worldpanel Usage – Total Food and Drink survey.

The survey compared the 52 weeks to 29 December 2024 with the comparable period in 2020 with a sample size of 4,000 households across Great Britain.

Top Retailers

Tesco retained its position as the UK's top retailer with a 28.3% market share in the 12 weeks to 23 February 2025, while it achieved its highest sales growth of 5.8% since March 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sainsbury's emerged second with a market share of 15.7%, up from 15.5% in the same period last year.

Asda's market share stood at 12.6%, while Morrisons held 8.6% of the market.

Elsewhere, Ocado was the fastest-growing retailer for the tenth consecutive month with spending increasing by 9.6% – holding its share of the market at 1.9%, Kantar noted.

M&S continued its growth trajectory with grocery sales climbing by 12.2% across its bricks-and-mortar stores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Convenience retailer Co-op continued to grow with a market share of 5.1%, while Waitrose’s sales increased by 3.2%, helped by almost 200,000 additional shoppers.

Spending at frozen food specialist Iceland was 0.7% higher, maintaining a share of 2.3% - the same as this time last year, Kantar added.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Starbucks Names Nordstrom's Cathy Smith As New Finance Chief
Starbucks Names Nordstrom's Cathy Smith As New Finance Chief
2
Retail

Emerging M&A Trends In The UK Food And Beverage Sector For 2025
Emerging M&amp;A Trends In The UK Food And Beverage Sector For 2025
3
Retail

Target Expects Near-Term Profit Squeeze From Tariffs, Cautious Spending
Target Expects Near-Term Profit Squeeze From Tariffs, Cautious Spending
4
Retail

UK Baker Greggs' Sales Growth Slows Again In Tough Market
UK Baker Greggs' Sales Growth Slows Again In Tough Market

Partner Content

Smart Trolleys: A Winning Formula For Grocers
By Editorial

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com