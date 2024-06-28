52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

UK Grocery Market Returns To Real Growth In 2024, Inflation Still A Major Factor: IGD

By Editorial
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
UK Grocery Market Returns To Real Growth In 2024, Inflation Still A Major Factor: IGD

The UK grocery market returned to real growth in 2024 with inflation as the main driver, according to a detailed forecast from IGD.

The UK Retail Grocery Channel Forecasts include predictions for in-store, online and convenience grocery shopping until 2029.

It reveals the various factors currently affecting UK grocery and offers a low-, medium- and high-growth view of the future.

Despite real terms market growth of 2.4%, inflation remained the main driver, according to the report.

Real-term growth is expected to continue at a lower level during 2025-26 and is not expected to rise above 1.0% for the rest of the forecast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shoppers are still relying on measures to save money that they adopted during the cost-of-living crisis.

Other Findings

Real wage growth is expected to return to its 2008 rate in 2026, although the report anticipates a higher tax burden on households later in the forecast.

The convenience and online channels are expected to witness significant growth over the next five years, with stores focusing on expanding their fresh-food offer with ranges catering to local shoppers’ needs.

Alex Rowberry, senior analyst at IGD stated, "IGD believes businesses should prepare for a mid-growth scenario: UK economic growth remains low, and inflation remains the driver of grocery market performance, as real market growth remains contracted."

ADVERTISEMENT

Online retail is expected to get a boost from technological advancements that will lead to improved customer experience and product availability.

Supermarkets are forecast to see the highest growth in value, according to the report.

Rhian Thomas, head of UK Insight at IGD said, "Our channel forecasts are uniquely comprehensive, and IGD’s insight at large is expanding to include in-depth analysis of non-food items in stores and the growing demand for in-store services."

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

UK Retailer Asda Says It Returned To Profit In FY 2023
UK Retailer Asda Says It Returned To Profit In FY 2023
2
Retail

From Cricket Salads To Azolla Burgers, Co-op Predicts Food Of The Future
From Cricket Salads To Azolla Burgers, Co-op Predicts Food Of The Future
3
Retail

Carrefour Eyes Acquisition Of Uvesco In Spain
Carrefour Eyes Acquisition Of Uvesco In Spain
4
Retail

Salling Group Acquires Portfolio Of 35 Stores From Coop Denmark
Salling Group Acquires Portfolio Of 35 Stores From Coop Denmark
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com