UK Mother’s Day Spending Set To Reach £2.4bn In 2025: GlobalData

UK consumer spending for Mother’s Day 2025 is projected to reach £2.4 billion (€2.8 billion), marking a 5% increase from the previous year, according to GlobalData’s Retail Mother’s Day Intentions 2025 report.

Fifty-six per cent (56%) of UK consumers plan to purchase at least one item for the occasion – an increase of 2.9 percentage points, compared to 2024.

On average, consumers expect to spend £125.30 (€148.92) on gifts, which is £17.43 (€20.72) more per person than last year.

Gifting remains the most significant expenditure, with categories such as clothing, fine jewellery and watches, and health and beauty products registering strong demand.

Retailers are advised to focus on strategic marketing and tailored product offerings to capitalise on the rising trend in premium gifts and experiences ahead of the event, on 30 March 2025.

According to Eleanor Simpson-Gould, a senior retail analyst at GlobalData, personalised gifting options – such as customised clothing, bespoke jewellery, and curated beauty gift sets – will be essential.

Simpson-Gould added, “Upselling opportunities include luxury wines, champagnes, confectionery, and premium meats, and grocers must focus on catering to these preferences to maximise sales potential.”

Trends For Grocers

Grocers may see increased demand for in-home dining, as 17.5% of Mother’s Day shoppers plan to have a special meal with their mothers – an increase of 3.1 percentage points from 2024.

With an average spend of £52.32 (€62.20) on food and drink, there is an opportunity to upsell premium items, such as the aforementioned luxury wines, champagnes, confectionery, and high-quality meats.

The report also highlights that 62.5% of Gen Z consumers feel that retailers do not provide sufficient gift inspiration, with nearly half of this group planning to spend more on Mother’s Day this year.

This demographic tends to leave shopping until the last minute, making next-day delivery options and active engagement on social-media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram crucial for online retailers seeking to attract budget-conscious shoppers.