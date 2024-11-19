52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

UK Retail Warns Of Inflation And Job Losses From Budget, Seeks Reeves Meeting

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
UK Retail Warns Of Inflation And Job Losses From Budget, Seeks Reeves Meeting

Britain's biggest retailers have written to finance minister Rachel Reeves to warn her that last month's budget will make both higher prices and job losses a certainty and dent investment.

The letter, coordinated by the British Retail Consortium trade body and signed by 79 retail bosses, including those at Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury's, Next, Asda, Morrisons, Kingfisher, Amazon UK and Boots, called for a meeting with Reeves to discuss their concerns and work on a solution.

New Packaging Levies

The Labour government's Oct. 30 budget statement raised employers' National Insurance, or social security, contributions by 1.2 percentage points to 15% from April next year, and also lowered the threshold for when firms start paying to £5,000 (€5,982) from £9,100 (€10,800) per year. It also raised the minimum wage for most adults by 6.7% from April.

The letter said the UK retail industry, which has three million direct jobs and 2.7 million more in its supply chain, was facing a rise of £7 billion (€8.3 billion) in annual costs from 2025 when higher business rates and the impact of new packaging levies are also taken into account.

Lower Earnings Threshold

"It will not be possible to absorb such significant cost increases over such a short time scale. The effect will be to increase inflation, slow pay growth, cause shop closures, and reduce jobs, especially at the entry level," it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The retailers want the government to phase the introduction of the new lower earnings threshold for National Insurance, delay the introduction of packaging levies, and revisit and bring forward proposed changes to business rates.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he would defend decisions taken in the budget "all day long".

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Conad Albania Rolls Out New Online Shopping Platform
Conad Albania Rolls Out New Online Shopping Platform
2
Retail

Global Companies Boost Hiring Towards Year End, Survey Finds
Global Companies Boost Hiring Towards Year End, Survey Finds
3
Retail

Greece's Sklavenitis Reports Growth In Sales, Profit In FY 2023
Greece's Sklavenitis Reports Growth In Sales, Profit In FY 2023
4
Retail

Walmart Stock Set For Best Year Since 1999 As Profits Jump
Walmart Stock Set For Best Year Since 1999 As Profits Jump
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com