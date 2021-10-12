ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

UK Shoppers Turn More Cautious On Spending Amid Fuel Crisis

Published on Oct 12 2021 7:55 AM in Retail tagged: US / Consumer Spending / BRC / Barclaycard

UK Shoppers Turn More Cautious On Spending Amid Fuel Crisis

British shoppers increased their spending in September at the slowest pace since January, when the country was stuck in a coronavirus lockdown, as they worried about a shortage of fuel, according to a survey published on Tuesday.

The British Retail Consortium said retail spending lost more momentum last month, rising by just 0.6% compared with September 2020, much weaker than August's 3.0% increase.

"There are signs that consumer confidence is being hit as the fuel shortages, combined with wetter weather, had an impact in the second half of the month," BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said. "This had a bigger effect on large purchases such as furniture and homeware."

Panic-Buying Of Fuel

Much of the country saw panic-buying of fuel last month as a shortage of tanker drivers led to disruption of supplies. The government has blamed this on problems facing the global economy as it reopens after lockdown, but critics say it also reflects Britain's tougher post-Brexit immigration rules.

A separate survey of broader household spending by card payments firm Barclaycard showed consumers increased their spending on fuel by 11.1% compared with September 2019, the biggest such increase in more than two years.

Overall consumer card spending grew by 13.3% compared to the same period in 2019, Barclaycard said.

Its surveys currently do not compare sales with 2020 because of distortions caused by the pandemic lockdowns.

Shortage Of Truckers

Almost half of Barclaycard's respondents reported seeing empty spaces on the shelves, reflecting the shortage of truckers, and 18% said they found it harder than usual to find fresh fruit and vegetables.

Advertisement

Spending growth on non-essential items slowed, which might be a sign some consumers were starting to cut back on discretionary purchases as inflation rose, Barclaycard said.

Nine out of 10 respondents were concerned about the impact of inflation on their household finances, something the Bank of England will note as it considers when to raise interest rates for the first time since the pandemic hit. The proportion who felt optimistic about the economy fell to 31% from 37% in August.

But there were signs of a return to something resembling normality for some sectors hit hardest by lockdowns.

Spending at pubs and bars rose as newly reunited colleagues went out and takings at cinemas, theatres and concert halls also rose. Struggling travel agents and airlines saw the scale of their sales falls narrow.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Corn, Soybeans Fall As US Harvest Progresses; Wheat Eases

Corn, Soybeans Fall As US Harvest Progresses; Wheat Eases
Amazon To Fully Fund College Tuition For Frontline Employees

Amazon To Fully Fund College Tuition For Frontline Employees
Walgreens To Raise Minimum Hourly Wage From October

Walgreens To Raise Minimum Hourly Wage From October
Soybeans Edge Lower, Set For Weekly Gains Of More Than 2%

Soybeans Edge Lower, Set For Weekly Gains Of More Than 2%
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Discounter Mere Calls Off Plan To Open New Stores In Belgium This Year Tue, 12 Oct 2021

Discounter Mere Calls Off Plan To Open New Stores In Belgium This Year
Colruyt Group Opens Fine Food Salads Production Site In Halle Mon, 11 Oct 2021

Colruyt Group Opens Fine Food Salads Production Site In Halle
K Group Achieves Energy Efficiency Targets Ahead Of Schedule Mon, 11 Oct 2021

K Group Achieves Energy Efficiency Targets Ahead Of Schedule
Sweden’s ICA Sees LFL Sales Up 0.6% In September Mon, 11 Oct 2021

Sweden’s ICA Sees LFL Sales Up 0.6% In September
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN